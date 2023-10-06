Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Streaming, broadcast info for Week 6

Riley Donald
·3 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes play the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Iowa enters this matchup with a 4-1 record overall and a 1-1 mark in Big Ten Play. Purdue sits at 2-3 overall with a 1-1 mark in the Big Ten as well. Both of these squads are coming off conference wins and are looking to climb to 2-1 early in the Big Ten West race.

Purdue features a bunch of fresh faces this year as the former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is now the head coach and Hudson Card, a transfer from Texas, has taken over for the Boilermakers as quarterback.

Iowa will also usher in a new quarterback. With the news that Cade McNamara is missing the remainder of the year with a torn ACL, the Hawkeyes turn to Deacon Hill to take over the offense.

Here is a look at how to stream Iowa versus Purdue, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.

How to watch

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 7th

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: Streamed on Peacock (Jac Collinsworth, play-by-play; Jason Garrett, analyst; Zora Stephenson, sideline reporter)

  • Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter) | Varsity Network

Injury report

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa:

  • Cade McNamara, QB: out for season (knee)

  • Luke Lachey, TE: out for season (ankle)

  • Jaziun Patterson, RB: out Saturday (lower body)

  • Joey Labas, QB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

  • Jacob Bostick, WR: out indefinitely (foot)

  • Reese Osgood, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Asher Fahey, OL: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Kaleb Johnson, RB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

  • Noah Shannon, DL: out for season (suspension)

Purdue:

  • Max Clare, TE: questionable (undisclosed)

  • O.C. Brothers, LB: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Andrew Sowinski, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Damarjhe Lewis, DL: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Ben Freehill, K: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Daniel Johnson, OL: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Salim Turner-Muhammad, DB: questionable (undisclosed)

  • Paul Piferi, TE: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

  • Jahmal Edrine, WR: out for season (knee)

Iowa players to watch

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Deacon Hill, QB: first career start, 15-of-35 passing, 164 yards, 1 TD

Erick All, TE: 14 receptions, 183 yards, 2 TD

Nick Jackson, LB: 46 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Cooper DeJean, DB: 30 tackles, 1 INT, 1 punt return TD

Tory Taylor, P: 48.2 yards per punt (No. 1 in Big Ten, No. 6 in NCAA)

Purdue players to watch

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Syndication: Journal-Courier

Hudson Card, QB: 111-of-174 passing, 1,244 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB: 46 carries, 288 yards, 5 TD

Deion Burks, WR: 20 receptions, 377 yards, 4 TD

Dillon Thieneman, DB: 45 tackles, 2 INT

Kydran Jenkins, LB: 23 tackles, 4 sacks

Game notes

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Syndication: Journal-Courier

  • Iowa leads the all-time series 22-21-2

  • Iowa won the last meeting 24-3 in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 5, 2022

  • Saturday’s game is the 1,300th in school history since the beginning of football in 1889

  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz moved into third place (alone) on the all-time Big Ten wins list. Ferentz has 116 career Big Ten victories,
    only trailing Ohio State’s Woody Hayes (153) and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler (143)

  • A new age. Saturday’s game will be streamed on Peacock, making it Iowa’s first game on a non-linear network since the 1994
    season

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire