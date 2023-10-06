Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Streaming, broadcast info for Week 6

The Iowa Hawkeyes play the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Iowa enters this matchup with a 4-1 record overall and a 1-1 mark in Big Ten Play. Purdue sits at 2-3 overall with a 1-1 mark in the Big Ten as well. Both of these squads are coming off conference wins and are looking to climb to 2-1 early in the Big Ten West race.

Purdue features a bunch of fresh faces this year as the former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is now the head coach and Hudson Card, a transfer from Texas, has taken over for the Boilermakers as quarterback.

Iowa will also usher in a new quarterback. With the news that Cade McNamara is missing the remainder of the year with a torn ACL, the Hawkeyes turn to Deacon Hill to take over the offense.

Here is a look at how to stream Iowa versus Purdue, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7th

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Streamed on Peacock (Jac Collinsworth, play-by-play; Jason Garrett, analyst; Zora Stephenson, sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter) | Varsity Network

Injury report

Iowa:

Cade McNamara, QB: out for season (knee)

Luke Lachey, TE: out for season (ankle)

Jaziun Patterson, RB: out Saturday (lower body)

Joey Labas, QB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Jacob Bostick, WR: out indefinitely (foot)

Reese Osgood, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

Asher Fahey, OL: questionable (undisclosed)

Kaleb Johnson, RB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Noah Shannon, DL: out for season (suspension)

Purdue:

Max Clare, TE: questionable (undisclosed)

O.C. Brothers, LB: questionable (undisclosed)

Andrew Sowinski, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

Damarjhe Lewis, DL: questionable (undisclosed)

Ben Freehill, K: questionable (undisclosed)

Daniel Johnson, OL: questionable (undisclosed)

Salim Turner-Muhammad, DB: questionable (undisclosed)

Paul Piferi, TE: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Jahmal Edrine, WR: out for season (knee)

Iowa players to watch

Deacon Hill, QB: first career start, 15-of-35 passing, 164 yards, 1 TD

Erick All, TE: 14 receptions, 183 yards, 2 TD

Nick Jackson, LB: 46 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Cooper DeJean, DB: 30 tackles, 1 INT, 1 punt return TD

Tory Taylor, P: 48.2 yards per punt (No. 1 in Big Ten, No. 6 in NCAA)

Purdue players to watch

Hudson Card, QB: 111-of-174 passing, 1,244 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB: 46 carries, 288 yards, 5 TD

Deion Burks, WR: 20 receptions, 377 yards, 4 TD

Dillon Thieneman, DB: 45 tackles, 2 INT

Kydran Jenkins, LB: 23 tackles, 4 sacks

Game notes

Iowa leads the all-time series 22-21-2

Iowa won the last meeting 24-3 in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 5, 2022

Saturday’s game is the 1,300th in school history since the beginning of football in 1889

Head coach Kirk Ferentz moved into third place (alone) on the all-time Big Ten wins list. Ferentz has 116 career Big Ten victories,

only trailing Ohio State’s Woody Hayes (153) and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler (143)

A new age. Saturday’s game will be streamed on Peacock, making it Iowa’s first game on a non-linear network since the 1994

season

