Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Oklahoma Sooners: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Thanksgiving

The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) resume action on Thanksgiving day versus Oklahoma (4-0) in the Rady Children’s Invitational from LionTree Arena in San Diego, Calif.

Iowa enters today’s contest after an 88-74 win over Arkansas State where graduate transfer forward Ben Krikke continued his recent tear. After scoring 24 points in a 92-84 loss at No. 7 Creighton, Krikke responded with 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks and a pair of assists against the Red Wolves.

Iowa freshman forward Owen Freeman tallied seven points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks against Arkansas State. The 6-foot-10 freshman from Moline, Ill., scored eight points, had three blocks and grabbed a board against the Bluejays.

Following their performances against Creighton and Arkansas State, Krikke and Freeman were recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week and as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, respectively. It’s the first time since the 2019-20 season that Iowa has swept the Big Ten’s weekly awards. Freeman also became the first Hawkeye to capture Freshman of the Week honors in consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma enters today’s game after a start to its season that features impressive wins over Central Michigan (89-59), Mississippi Valley State (82-43), Texas State (93-54) and UT Rio Grande Valley (90-66).

Four Sooners are averaging double-figure scoring, led by sophomore guard Otega Oweh’s 15.3 points per game average. Junior Siena transfer guard Javian McCollum is averaging 12.0 points per game, junior Pitt transfer forward John Hurley is averaging 11.8 points per game, and senior Utah Valley transfer guard Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 10.5 points per game.

How about some holiday hoops? Here’s how Hawkeye fans can watch, listen and follow today’s action. Plus, game notes for both the Hawkeyes and Sooners.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

FS1: Aaron Goldsmith, play-by-play; Casey Jacobsen, color commentary

Hawkeye Radio Network: Jon Swisher, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color commentary

Iowa's Probable Starters

G, 6-2, Soph., Dasonte Bowen: 8.3 points, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals per game, 43.5% FG,

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game, 38.6% FG

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 14.0 points, 8.8 rebounds per game, 39.5% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds per game, 53.1% FG

F, 6-9, Gr., Ben Krikke: 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals per game, 61.8% FG

Oklahoma's Probable Starters

G, 6-4, Soph., Milos Uzan: 7.3 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds per game

G, 6-2, Jr., Javian McCollum: 12.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds per game

G, 6-5, Soph., Otega Oweh: 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game

F, 6-7, Jr., Jalon Moore: 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds per game

F, 6-10, Sr., Sam Godwin: 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game

Series History

All-time Series History: Iowa leads, 3-2

Last Meeting: Iowa won, 93-91, on March 20, 1987 in Seattle, Wash., in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16

Scouting the Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners, who are receiving votes in the AP Poll, bring a 4-0 record into Thursday’s game, posting home victories over Central Michigan, Mississippi Valley State, Texas State and UTRGV. Oklahoma has won the four contests by an average of 33 points.

Otega Oweh leads a group of four Sooners in double figures, averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. He is shooting 68.6 percent from the floor.

The Sooners have attempted 98 free throws in four games (24.5 per game), making 79.6 percent.

Oklahoma’s scoring defense ranks ninth nationally, as the Sooners allow just 55.5 points per contest.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Arkansas State

Graduate student Ben Krikke notched his second straight 20-point game, netting a season-high 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Krikke has reached double figures in each game this season and it is his 26th career 20-point contest.

Krikke also had a team and season-high nine rebounds to go along with a career-high four steals and three blocks.

Sophomore Dasonte Bowen scored a career-high 17 points, going 4-for-5 from the field and 9-of-10 free throws.

Bowen also had three assists, giving him (17) assists against one turnover this season.

Sophomore Josh Dix tied a career-high with 10 points, going 2-for-2 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Iowa had five players reach double figures in the game. The Hawkeyes have had at least four players in double figures in all four contests.

The Hawkeyes went 18-of-23 from the free throw line in the first half and 32-of-46 for the game. The 32 makes and 46 attempts are both season highs.

The 46 free throw attempts are the third-most in a game under McCaffery.

The Hawkeyes finished with a season-high eight blocks in the game, including three by Krikke.

Iowa committed seven turnovers (one in the first half) in the contest. The team hasn’t had more than seven turnovers in any game this season.

The Hawkeyes are 148-30 under head coach Fran McCaffery when scoring 80 or more points.

