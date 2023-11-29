Iowa Hawkeyes vs. North Florida Ospreys: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Wednesday

The Iowa Hawkeyes return home for one final tune-up contest before beginning Big Ten play with a road trip to No. 1 Purdue next Monday.

Iowa (4-2) welcomes in North Florida (4-3) tonight to Carver-Hawkeye Arena after a 1-1 stint for the Hawkeyes in the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego, Calif.

The Hawkeyes lost on Thanksgiving Day to Oklahoma (6-0), 79-67. Iowa was limited to just 35.8% shooting in that contest versus the Sooners, including just 17.4% from 3-point range.

Iowa responded with a nice bounce-back effort against Seton Hall (4-2), topping the Pirates, 85-72, as four Hawkeyes found their way into double-figure scoring. Junior forward Payton Sandfort led the way for Iowa with a season-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Graduate forward Ben Krikke scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and dished out five assists. Senior guard Tony Perkins scored 14 points and redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery added 10 points.

“We played two really good teams. We knew that before we got on the plane. We played really well today. We did some good things yesterday and we did some things that had to be corrected and we got them corrected. That’s exactly what we hoped to accomplish when we came out here,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said after the Seton Hall win.

Here’s how Hawkeye fans can tune into tonight’s contest versus North Florida.

How To Watch

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Broadcast Teams

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Big Ten Network: Jeff Levering, play-by-play; Jess Settles, color commentary

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color commentary

Iowa's Probable Starters

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

G, 6-2, Soph., Dasonte Bowen: 7.2 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds per game, 43.8% FG, 87.5% FT

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 36.1% FG, 26.7% 3-point FG, 72.4% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game, 43.3% FG, 31.0% 3-point FG, 95.0% FT

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 47.8% FG, 29.4% 3-point FG, 79.2% FT

F, 6-9, Gr., Ben Krikke: 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 62.2% FG, 65.4% FT

North Florida's Probable Starters

Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

G, 6-4, Jr., Chaz Lanier: 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 44.6% FG, 44.0% 3-point FG, 88.9% FT

G/F, 6-7, Sr., Dorian James: 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game, 46.2% FG, 85.7% FT

G, 6-6, Jr., Nate Lliteras: 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals per game, 30.8% FG, 80.0% FT

G, 6-5, Jr., Oscar Berry: 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game, 22.6% FG, 88.9% FT

G, 6-0, Jr., Ametri Moss: 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals per game, 45.1% FG, 92.0% FT

Series History

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

All-Time Series History: Iowa leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: Iowa 83, North Florida 68 on Nov. 21, 2019

Scouting the North Florida Ospreys

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Ospreys bring a 4-3 overall record into Iowa City. UNF has wins over Coastal Georgia, Charleston Southern, Northwestern State and Maine. The Ospreys lost 75-63 at LSU on Nov. 24.

Chaz Lanier leads a pair of Ospreys in double figures, averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The guard has made 22 3-pointers and is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the free throw line.

UNF averages 10.9 3-point field goals per game and they are shooting 34.7 percent. The team has committed 84 turnovers in seven games.

Matt Driscoll is in his 15th season as the head coach at UNF, leading the Ospreys to one NCAA Tournament at one NIT appearance. Prior to taking over at UNF, Driscoll was the top assistant at Baylor under Scott Drew.

Postgame Iowa Notes vs. Seton Hall

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa improves to 3-1 all-time against Seton Hall, including posting wins in back-to-back years.

The win is head coach Fran McCaffery’s 265th as Iowa’s head coach, seven wins shy of becoming the winningest coach in school history.

Junior Payton Sandfort scored a season-high 22 points and went 7-of-14 from the field, including four 3-pointers. He also had a team-high nine rebounds.

He was named to the Rady Children’s Invitational All-Tournament team.

It is his second 20-point game of the season and the ninth of his career.

It is Sandfort’s second game this season with four or more 3-pointers and the eighth such game of his career.

Graduate Ben Krikke scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, making a season-high 80 percent of his attempts. He also tied for the team lead with five assists. He has been in double figures in every game this season.

Krikke has shot at least 60 percent from the field in four games.

The Hawkeyes had at least four players reach double figures for the fifth time in six games – Sandfort, Krikke, Tony Perkins (14), Patrick McCaffery (10).

Iowa shot a season-high 56.4 percent from the floor, making 31-of-55 field goals.

It is the fourth time this season the team has shot at least 50 percent.

Iowa finished with 20 assists on its 31 field goals. It’s fourth game with at least 20 assists.

Iowa shot 60 percent from the field in the first half, making 18-of-30 field goals. It is the team’s best shooting first half of the season and second-best overall shooting half (61.8 – second half vs. North Dakota).

Krikke and Perkins scored 17 of Iowa’s first 22 points in the game… Iowa led 15-4 over first five minutes and by as many as 18 (36-18) in the first half.

The Hawkeyes limited Seton Hall to 27.5 percent (11-of-40) in the first half – the lowest shooting half of the season. The Pirates missed 11 straight shots for a 6 ½ minute stretch in the opening 20 minutes.

Seton Hall had a 36.0 field goal percentage this season, the second lowest by an opponent.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire