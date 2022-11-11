Iowa Hawkeyes vs. North Carolina A&T: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

Iowa returns to action tonight after dispatching of Bethune-Cookman 89-58. All five Hawkeye starters finished with double-figure scoring, led by Tony Perkins’ impressive day.

Perkins had 16 points, Kris Murray had 14, Payton Sandfort added 13, Patrick McCaffery scored 12 and Filip Rebraca chipped in with 11. As a team, Iowa shot 50.7% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Perhaps most impressively was what the Hawkeyes did on the defensive end of the floor. A program that has sometimes gotten knocked for its defensive struggles at times, Iowa did what it was supposed to do against Bethune-Cookman. The Hawks held Bethune-Cookman to just 34.8% shooting and forced 16 turnovers.

Now, the Hawkeyes will look to keep their fast start on both ends of the floor rolling against North Carolina A&T.

“I like their team. They’ve added some pieces. They’re an interesting program that obviously I’m familiar with them because they were in the same city where I coached for a number of years. They’re going to be in three conferences in three years. You don’t see that very often.

“But very proud program. They have talent. They have depth. They’ve got some size. I think they’ve put a team together that has some pieces that can be special. They’ve got really good guard play, aggressive drivers, scorers, guys that can make shots, make threes, and then their front court guys, again, they have more depth than they’ve had in the past. They can go big, they can go small. They’re going to play at least 10, probably maybe a little bit more even. They’re comfortable going deeper with the group they have. It’ll be a great challenge for us,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said of North Carolina A&T.

Iowa looks to start 2-0 as it welcomes the Aggies into Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Here’s everything you need to know in terms of the broadcast details and injury report.

How to watch

Iowa forward Kris Murray, right, bumps fists with Luc Laketa as he is introduced before a NCAA men’s basketball game against Bethune-Cookman, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date: Friday, Nov. 11

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: B1G+

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Broadcast teams

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) shoots a 3-point basket as Bethune-Cookman guard Joe French (30) defends during a NCAA men’s basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

B1G+:

Play-by-play, Jerry Kiwala

Color commentary, Jess Settles

Hawkeye Radio:

Play-by-play, Gary Dolphin

Color commentary, Bob Hansen

Injury report

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) drives to the basket as Bethune-Cookman center Dylan Robertson, left, and Kevin Davis defend during a NCAA men’s basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa: No injuries reported

North Carolina A&T: No injuries reported.

Players to watch

Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) dunks the ball during a NCAA men’s basketball game against Bethune-Cookman, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa:

Guard, Tony Perkins: 16 points per game, 5 assists per game

Forward, Kris Murray: 14 points per game, 6 rebounds per game

Forward, Patrick McCaffery: 12 points, 6 rebounds per game

Forward, Filip Rebraca: 11 points, 10 rebounds per game

North Carolina A&T:

Guard, Kam Woods: 22 points per game

Guard, Demetric Horton: 19 points per game

Guard, Tyrese Elliott: 11 points per game

Guard, Love Bettis: 10 points per game

Series history

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery, left, laughs with guard Tony Perkins during a NCAA men’s basketball game against Bethune-Cookman, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa leads 1-0: Only meeting was in Iowa City on Nov. 14, 2011. The Hawkeyes topped the Aggies 95-79.

