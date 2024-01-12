Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: TV, stream, broadcast info for Friday

The Iowa Hawkeyes return to play tonight after picking up their first Big Ten win of the season in their last outing.

Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) got off to a fast start as its defense suffocated Rutgers (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) in the early going. The Scarlet Knights connected on just one of their first 15 shots as the Hawkeyes built a quick 19-5 lead over the game’s first eight minutes.

Iowa led by as many as 16 in the first half. Rutgers did surge to close the first half, but it was a quick eight points in the second half’s first two minutes and change from junior Iowa forward Payton Sandfort that reignited the Hawkeyes.

From there, Iowa really kept Rutgers at arm’s length. Sandfort finished with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. He added eight rebounds and three assists.

Graduate forward Ben Krikke secured his second double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Senior guard Tony Perkins and freshman Owen Freeman each had 15 points against the Scarlet Knights to round out the Hawkeyes’ double-figure scorers.

Meanwhile, Nebraska enters tonight after collecting its first win over the nation’s top-ranked team since 1982.

The Huskers downed No. 1 Purdue in Lincoln on Tuesday, 88-72. Nebraska sank 14 3-pointers and limited reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey to just 15 points.

Senior Husker guard Keisei Tominaga led the way with five made 3-pointers and 19 points. He was joined in double figures by Nebraska’s junior forward Rienk Mast (18), junior guard C.J. Wilcher (16) and junior forward Juwan Gary (12).

Iowa is seeking a bit of revenge against the Huskers this evening. Nebraska swept Iowa last season, winning in Iowa City in the regular season finale, 81-77 on March 5, 2023.

As the Hawkeyes look to cool the Huskers, here’s how Iowa fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s contest. Plus, a look at each team’s probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Big Ten Network: Mike Hall, play-by-play; Brian Butch, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-4, Sr, Tony Perkins: 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals per game, 44.6% FG, 37.5% 3-point FG, 78.8% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game, 46.8% FG, 40.0% 3-point FG, 87.1% FT

F, 6-9, RS. Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 41.7% FG, 27.9% 3-point FG, 75.7% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals per game, 58.4% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 72.6% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.1 steals per game, 63.3% FG, 67.4% FT

Probable Nebraska Starters

G, 6-3, Soph., Jamarques Lawrence: 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game, 347.7% FG, 28.0% 3-point FG, 72.0% FT

G, 6-2, Jr., Keisei Tominaga: 14.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 46.5% FG, 37.5% 3-point FG, 86.0% FT

G, 6-7, Jr., Brice Williams: 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game, 43.6% FG, 38.3% 3-point FG, 88.3% FT

F, 6-6, Jr., Juwan Gary: 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 53.0% FG, 35.9% 3-point FG, 65.6% FT

F, 6-10, Jr., Rienk Mast: 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game, 44.8% FG, 31.4% 3-point FG, 82.1% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Iowa leads, 24-15

Last Meeting: Nebraska 81, Iowa 77 on March 5, 2023

Scouting the Cornhuskers

The Huskers enter Friday’s game with a 13-3 overall record and a 3-2 mark in Big Ten play. Nebraska has Big Ten wins over Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue.

Nebraska made 13 3-point field goals and shot 60.9 percent from long range in an 88-72 win over No. 1 Purdue on Tuesday. It was the program’s fourth win all-time against the No. 1 ranked team and first since 1982.

The Huskers have four players averaging in double figures with guard Keisei Tominaga leading the way at 14.6 points per game. Tominaga has a team-high 33 3-point field goals.

Forward Reink Mast averages 13.3 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds, while Brice Williams adds 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Williams also leads the team with 45 assists.

Nebraska is +3.4 on the glass and has a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Rutgers

Iowa’s victory was head coach Fran McCaffery’s 127th career Big Ten win, passing Dr. Tom Davis for the most in program history.

McCaffery is now two wins from becoming the all-time winningest coach in the Iowa record books.

Iowa led 19-5 over the first eight minutes, limiting Rutgers to 1-of-15 shooting to open game.

The Hawkeyes led by as many as 16 (39-23) in the first half before the Scarlet Knights went on an 11-2 run over final 2:38 to trim deficit to 41-34 at the break.

The Hawkeyes made 10 straight field goals spanning halves.

Junior Payton Sandfort notched his third 20 point game of the season, finishing with a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds. The forward made 8-of-12 field goals, including a season-high five 3-pointers (one off his career high).

Sandfort has made at least four 3-pointers in four games this season (11 times in his career). He has made at least three 3-point field goals in eight games and two or more in 10 straight games.

Sandfort has scored in double digits in 12 games.

Graduate Ben Krikke tallied his second double-double, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He went 6-of-15 from the floor. The double-double is the fifth of his career. It is Krikke’s 13th game in double figures this season.

Freshman Owen Freeman finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and two blocks. He went 5-of-6 from the free throw stripe. The forward has reached double figures eight times this season, including four games since joining the starting lineup.

Senior Tony Perkins finished with 15 points and 4 steals, tying a season high. He has been in double figures in 13 of 15 games this season.

Sophomore Josh Dix made his second career start (first career Big Ten start).

Senior Patrick McCaffery missed the game because of illness.

