Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Week 13

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hawkeyes enter the contest 9-2 overall (6-2 Big Ten) with the Big Ten West already clinched and a date in the Big Ten Championship already guaranteed. Iowa is hunting for double-digit wins in this matchup and the opportunity to snub Nebraska from a bowl game.

The Cornhuskers sit at 5-6 overall (3-5 Big Ten) with a bowl game on the line in this matchup. Nebraska must win to extend their season. They have a lot on the line as they would love to be bowl-eligible in Matt Rhule’s first season as the head coach.

Here is a look at how to watch and stream Iowa versus Nebraska, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Ross Tucker, analyst; Tiffany Blackmon, sideline reporter)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter) | Varsity Network

Injury Report

Iowa:

Cooper DeJean, CB: out for season (leg)

Cade McNamara, QB: out for season (knee)

Luke Lachey, TE: out for season (ankle)

Erick All, TE: out for season (knee)

Diante Vines, WR: doubtful (undisclosed)

Steven Stilianos, TE: questionable (undisclosed)

T.J. Hall, DB: questionable (undisclosed)

Nebraska:

Nate Boerkircher, TE: questionable (undisclosed)

Heinrich Haarberg, QB: questionable (ankle)

Anthony Grant, RB: questionable (undisclosed)

Iowa players to watch

Deacon Hill, QB: 86-173, 882 yrads, 5 TD, 5 INT

Leashon Williams, RB: 139 carries, 668 yards, 1 TD

Kaleb Johnson, RB: 94 carries, 385 yards, 3 TD

Jay Higgins, LB: 133 tackles, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 1 INT

Nick Jackson, LB: 87 tackles, 3 sacks

Joe Evans, DE: 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups

Nebraska players to watch

Heinrich Haarberg, QB: 77-157, 967 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT

Chubba Purdy, QB: 19-29, 193 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 17 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD

Billy Kemp IV, WR: 31 receptions, 289 yards, 1 TD

Isaac Gifford, DB: 75 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 1 INT

Jimari Butler, LB: 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Tommy Hill, DB: 23 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 INT

Game notes

Nebraska leads all-time series, 30-20-3

Nebraska leads all-time series in Lincoln, 15-7-1

Nebraska won last meeting 24-17 In Iowa City on Nov. 25, 2022

Iowa has won 17 of its last 18 games in the month of November, dating back to 2019

The Hawkeyes have allowed two touchdowns over their last 20 quarters, four touchdowns over the past 28 periods, and 12 total touchdowns in 2023

Iowa will play the winner of Saturday’s Ohio State/Michigan game in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis

