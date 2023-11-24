Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Week 13
The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hawkeyes enter the contest 9-2 overall (6-2 Big Ten) with the Big Ten West already clinched and a date in the Big Ten Championship already guaranteed. Iowa is hunting for double-digit wins in this matchup and the opportunity to snub Nebraska from a bowl game.
The Cornhuskers sit at 5-6 overall (3-5 Big Ten) with a bowl game on the line in this matchup. Nebraska must win to extend their season. They have a lot on the line as they would love to be bowl-eligible in Matt Rhule’s first season as the head coach.
Here is a look at how to watch and stream Iowa versus Nebraska, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.
How to watch
Date: Friday, Nov. 24
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Ross Tucker, analyst; Tiffany Blackmon, sideline reporter)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter) | Varsity Network
Injury Report
Iowa:
Cooper DeJean, CB: out for season (leg)
Cade McNamara, QB: out for season (knee)
Luke Lachey, TE: out for season (ankle)
Erick All, TE: out for season (knee)
Diante Vines, WR: doubtful (undisclosed)
Steven Stilianos, TE: questionable (undisclosed)
T.J. Hall, DB: questionable (undisclosed)
Nate Boerkircher, TE: questionable (undisclosed)
Heinrich Haarberg, QB: questionable (ankle)
Anthony Grant, RB: questionable (undisclosed)
Iowa players to watch
Deacon Hill, QB: 86-173, 882 yrads, 5 TD, 5 INT
Leashon Williams, RB: 139 carries, 668 yards, 1 TD
Kaleb Johnson, RB: 94 carries, 385 yards, 3 TD
Jay Higgins, LB: 133 tackles, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 1 INT
Nick Jackson, LB: 87 tackles, 3 sacks
Joe Evans, DE: 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups
Nebraska players to watch
Heinrich Haarberg, QB: 77-157, 967 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT
Chubba Purdy, QB: 19-29, 193 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 17 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD
Billy Kemp IV, WR: 31 receptions, 289 yards, 1 TD
Isaac Gifford, DB: 75 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 1 INT
Jimari Butler, LB: 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Tommy Hill, DB: 23 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 INT
Game notes
Nebraska leads all-time series, 30-20-3
Nebraska leads all-time series in Lincoln, 15-7-1
Nebraska won last meeting 24-17 In Iowa City on Nov. 25, 2022
Iowa has won 17 of its last 18 games in the month of November, dating back to 2019
The Hawkeyes have allowed two touchdowns over their last 20 quarters, four touchdowns over the past 28 periods, and 12 total touchdowns in 2023
Iowa will play the winner of Saturday’s Ohio State/Michigan game in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.