Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: TV, stream, broadcast info for Sunday

Licking their wounds from a pair of embarrassing losses, the Iowa Hawkeyes return home to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for their Big Ten home opener against the Michigan Wolverines.

Hopefully, a Carver return is just what the doctor ordered. Iowa (5-4) trailed by as many as 35 points in an eventual 87-68 loss at No. 4 Purdue on Monday. Then, on Thursday, Iowa State built a 32 point lead in a 90-65 loss in Ames.

As the Hawkeyes get back to Iowa City, back-to-back blowout losses have Iowa doing some soul-searching.

“As a brother, as a friend, you just help each other through that. Everybody deals with it. It’s kind of part of life. You guys deal with it in what you do every day. We’ve just got to continue to keep going to work, continue to keep loving each other. If we stick together, the season’s going to turn out how we want it to,” junior forward Payton Sandfort said.

Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery is hoping his Hawkeyes can get back to better ball movement.

“We didn’t get enough movement whether it be ball movement or people movement. You have to give your opponent credit defensively. They were working hard. We missed some guys, but we have to do more screening, more cutting, and more penetration. We just kind of moved it side to side and somebody shot at the end of the clock. We need more activity to challenge the defense in a better way,” McCaffery said.

Meanwhile, Michigan (4-5) enters losers of three straight. The Wolverines lost on Nov. 24 to Texas Tech, 73-57, at Oregon on Dec. 2, 86-83, in overtime and versus Indiana on Tuesday, 78-75. Michigan also fell versus Long Beach State, 94-86, on Nov. 17 and versus Memphis on Nov. 22, 71-67.

The Wolverines own wins over UNC Asheville (99-74), Youngstown State (92-62), St. John’s (89-73) and Stanford (83-78).

In need of a win to turn their recent fortunes around, here’s how Hawkeye fans can tune in and watch, stream and listen to Iowa take on Michigan. Plus, a look at each team’s probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Big Ten Network: Dave Revsine, play-by-play; Shon Morris, color commentary

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-5, Soph., Josh Dix: 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 63.0% FG, 50.0% 3-point FG, 87.5% FT

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 40.2% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 71.1% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game, 43.0% FG, 35.5% 3-point FG, 91.3% FT

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game, 44.8% FG, 30.4% 3-point FG, 78.1% FT

F, 6-9, Gr., Ben Krikke: 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 59.6% FG, 73.2% FT

Probable Michigan Starters

F, 6-10, Soph., Tarris Reed Jr.: 6.6 points, 6.1 rebounds per game, 61.0% FG, 36.0% FT

F, 6-7, Sr., Terrence Williams II: 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game, 43.1% FG, 38.6% 3-point FG, 75.0% FT

F, 6-9, Sr., Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game, 56.5% FG, 34.5% 3-point FG, 67.7% FT

G, 5-11, Soph., Dug McDaniel: 19.4 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game, 47.3% FG, 38.2% 3-point FG, 75.0% FT

G, 6-4, Sr., Nimari Burnett: 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game, 38.7% FG, 37.2% 3-point FG, 76.9% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Michigan leads, 98-67

Last Meeting: Iowa 93, Michigan 84 in overtime on Jan. 12, 2023 in Iowa City

Scouting Michigan

Since starting out the season with three straight victo- ries, the Wolverines have lost five of their last six games, falling to 4-5 overall. Michigan dropped its Big Ten opener at home to Indiana, falling 78-75 on Dec. 5.

Four of Michigan’s five losses have been by five points per fewer.

Guard Dug McDaniel leads the Wolverines in scoring (19.4 points), assists (44), steals (11), field goals (62), 3-point field goals (21) and free throws (30). He is shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from long range.

Oliver Nkamhoua and Terrance Williams II are also in double figures. Nkamhoua averages 17 points and a team- high 6.8 rebounds, while Williams chips in 10.8 points.

Turnovers have been an issue for Michigan, as the team averages 13.1 per game. The Wolverines have only five more assists (123) than turnovers (118) this season.

UM opponents are shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range, averaging 8.2 makes per game.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Iowa State

Junior Payton Sandfort paced Iowa with 14 points, making 4-of-9 3-point field goals.

It was Sandfort’s ninth career game with four or more 3-pointers.

Sophomore Dasonte Bowen scored 13 points (7-of-7 free throws), his third game in double figures this season.

Freshman Owen Freeman scored 11 points and had a career-high eight rebounds. It is his fourth double-digit scoring game this season.

Twenty of Iowa State’s first 27 points came in the paint (other seven from the free throw line) in the first 12 minutes; 12 of Iowa’s first 18 shots were from 3-point range.

The Cyclones outscored Iowa, 46-18, in points in the paint.

Iowa committed 12 turnovers in the first half and 19 for the game, a season-high

Iowa State put up 90 and the Cyclones shot 53.3 percent, an opponent high this season.

Sophomore guard Josh Dix made his first career start. Iowa altered the starting lineup for the first time in eight games this season.

