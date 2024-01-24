Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins: TV, stream, game notes for Wednesday

The Iowa Hawkeyes return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight where they welcome in the Maryland Terrapins.

Iowa (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) is looking to bounce back from suffering a season sweep at the hands of No. 2 Purdue in its last outing, 84-70.

Senior guard Tony Perkins led the way for the Hawkeyes against the Boilermakers, scoring 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting. The Indianapolis native also finished with five rebounds and four assists.

Junior forward Payton Sandfort added 16 points and graduate forward Ben Krikke finished with 10 points as Iowa’s other double-figure scorers versus Purdue. Prior to its loss against the Boilermakers, Iowa had won three straight over Rutgers (86-77), versus Nebraska (94-76) and at Minnesota (86-77).

Meanwhile, Maryland (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) has lost back-to-back nail-biters. The Terps fell at Northwestern, 72-69, on Jan. 17 and versus Michigan State, 61-59, on Sunday.

As tipoff approaches in Iowa’s Suits & Sneakers game, here’s how Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s contest. Plus, a look at probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Big Ten Network: Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Stephen Bardo, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals per game, 45.1% FG, 31.1% 3-point FG, 76.9% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game, 45.4% FG, 38.3% 3-point FG, 88.9% FT

G, 6-5, Soph., Josh Dix: 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game, 56.4% FG, 48.5% 3-point FG, 89.5% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 58.8% FG, 41.7% 3-point FG, 72.5% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 steals per game, 65.9% FG, 64.7% FT

Probable Maryland Starters

G, 6-1, Sr., Jahmir Young: 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals per game, 43.5% FG, 33.7% 3-point FG, 89.8% FT

G, 6-5, Fr., DeShawn Harris-Smith: 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 33.6% FG, 15.4% 3-point FG, 60.0% FT

F, 6-9, Jr., Julian Reese: 13.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.2 steals, 1.1 assists per game, 51.5% FG, 57.6% FT

F, 6-6, Sr., Jordan Geronimo: 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks per game, 45.2% FG, 15.6% 3-point FG, 70.7% FT

F, 6-8, Sr., Donta Scott: 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds per game, 43.2% FG, 39.0% 3-point FG, 78.7% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Iowa leads, 8-7

Last Meeting: Iowa 81, Maryland 67 on Jan. 15, 2023 in Iowa City

Scouting the Terps

The Terrapins have lost two straight and four of their last six games to fall to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland has lost its last two games by a combined five points, falling at Northwestern, 72-69, on Jan. 17 and at home against Michigan State, 61-59.

Three Maryland players are averaging in double figures with Jahmir Young leading the team with a 20.7 scoring average, which is second in the Big Ten. The guard also has a team-high 73 assists, 27 steals, 33 3-pointers and 106 made free throws. He is an 89.8 percent free throw shooter to lead the league.

Julian Reese averages 13.4 points and team-highs in rebounds (9.8) and blocks (2.3). He is second in the Big Ten with eight double-doubles.

As a team, Maryland shoots 41.6 percent from the field 28.3 percent from 3-point range. The Terps are 13th in overall field goal percentage and last in 3-point percentage.

The Terps have the No. 1 scoring defense in the Big Ten, allowing 64 points per game.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Purdue

The Hawkeyes led 18-14 at 12:32 mark of the first half before Purdue went on a 19-2 run to build a 33-20 lead with 7:13 left in the first half.

Iowa trailed by as many as 19 points (64-45) at the 13-minute mark of the second half. The Hawkeyes cut the deficit to eight and had three chances to cut into the lead with four minutes to play.

The loss snaps Iowa’s three-game winning streak.

It is Iowa’s second loss inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season (8-2).

Senior Tony Perkins recorded his fourth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting. The 19 field goal attempts are a career high. Perkins also had five rebounds and four assists.

Junior Payton Sandfort scored 16 points, making 5-of-12 field goals, including three 3-pointers. He also had a team-high seven rebounds. Sandfort has made three or more 3-point field goals in 10 games this season.

Graduate Ben Krikke netted 10 points – his 16th game in double-digits this season

Sophomore Josh Dix scored nine points to go along with a career-high seven assists.

Senior forward Patrick McCaffery (ankle) missed his second straight game because of injury.

Iowa had a higher field goal percentage (.458-.448). It is the first time this season the Hawkeyes lost when having a higher field goal percentage (10-1).

Purdue out-rebounded Iowa, 50-24, which included 19 offensive rebounds. The Boilermakers had an 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.

