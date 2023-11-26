Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Streaming, broadcast info for Sunday

It’s championship Sunday from Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., at the Gulf Coast Showcase for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After a record-breaking performance against Florida Gulf Coast (4-2), No. 6 Iowa (6-1) gets a chance to avenge its lone loss of the season tonight against No. 22 Kansas State (6-0).

Iowa rolls into tonight’s contest winners of three straight since its 65-58 loss to K-State. The Hawkeyes topped Drake, 113-90, and scored the most points in a half in program history.

Then, in this tournament, Iowa has pocketed a pair of impressive wins. The Hawkeyes raced away from Purdue-Fort Wayne, 98-59, in their tournament opener before topping Florida Gulf Coast yesterday, 100-62.

In the win over Florida Gulf Coast, Iowa broke its school record for made 3-pointers in a game with 20 against the Eagles. Senior guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Five different Hawkeyes found their way into double-figure scoring against FGCU. Sophomore guard Taylor McCabe registered a career-high 18 points and six 3-pointers made.

Fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall and junior guard Sydney Affolter each added 12 points for the Hawks, while graduate guard Kate Martin rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points.

“I was very happy with the way we played in the first half. I thought our team was very focused for this game. When you don’t have time for a practice and you just really have that time for that scout meeting and an one hour walk through, I thought our players were really focused. I was happy with the way we passed the ball and shot, but I am almost more happy with the way we defended and rebounded,” Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said.

The win over Florida Gulf Coast marks the 40th occasion in which Iowa has scored 90 points or more since the start of the 2020-21 women’s college basketball season.

Of course, it was a historic night for Bluder as well. Bluder picked up her 500th career win.

Now, Iowa turns its attention to a talented Kansas State team that limited the Hawkeyes to 36.1% shooting and an even frostier 9.5% from 3-point distance back on Nov. 16 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark finished with 24 points, but it was on an inefficient 9-of-32 shooting and 2-of-16 from 3-point range.

Here’s how Hawkeye fans can watch, listen and stream Iowa versus Kansas State in tonight’s Gulf Coast Showcase championship game.

How To Watch

How To Get FloHoops

This game will stream exclusively on FloHoops. Fans will need a FloHoops account and can choose between a monthly or annual plan. Plans start at $29.99 per month or $150 annually.

Hawkeye fans will need to create an account with their email and can sign up here.

Broadcast Teams

FloHoops: John Vittas; Maren Walseth

Hawkeye Radio Network: Rob Brooks, play-by-play; Tiffany Reedy, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 5-7, Sr., Molly Davis: 5.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds per game, 48.1% FG

G, 6-0, Sr., Caitlin Clark: 29.3 points, 7.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game, 47.9% FG, 37.8% 3-point FG

G, 5-9, Sr., Gabbie Marshall: 5.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals per game, 34.4% 3-point FG

G, 6-0, Grad., Kate Martin: 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game, 57.7% FG, 29.4% 3-point FG

C, 6-3, RS. Jr., Sharon Goodman: 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds per game, 75.0% FG

Probable Kansas State Starters

G, 6-1, Jr., Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals per game, 35.3% FG, 27.3% 3-point FG

G, 6-1, Jr., Serena Sundell: 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game, 48.8% FG, 38.5% 3-point FG

G, 6-0, Jr., Brylee Glenn: 5.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals per game, 50.0% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG

G, 6-0, Sr., Gabby Gregory: 6.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game, 29.8% FG, 25.0% 3-point FG

C, 6-6, Sr., Ayoka Lee: 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game, 63.5% FG

Series History

All-time Series History: Kansas State leads, 6-1

Last Meeting: Kansas State 65, Iowa 58 on Nov. 16, 2023

Scouting K-State

K-State improved to 6-0 on the season. This is the second straight season the Wildcats have started a season with a five-game or better winning streak and the fourth time under head coach Jeff Mittie.

Ayoka Lee tied the school record against North Carolina on Saturday for career double-doubles with her 52nd, joining Kendra Wecker (2001-05) atop the list.

K-State’s path to the championship: Western Kentucky and No. 18/17 North Carolina.

For the first time this season, K-State appears in the Associated Press top-25 as they are ranked 16th. This was the highest K-State was ranked in the poll since the 2008-09 season and highest debut since the preseason poll of 2003-04, when K-State was ranked fifth.

For her efforts last week, senior center Ayoka Lee earned her fifth career Big 12 Player of the Week honor, her third career USBWA Drysdale National Player of the Week and her first AP National Player of the Week honor.

The Wildcats are 89-238 (.271) against teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) poll.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. FGCU

Lisa Bluder notched her 500th career win at the University of Iowa.

Bluder is third among active Division-I women’s college basketball coaches with 856 career wins.

Iowa broke the school record for most made 3-pointers in one game. (20)

Clark has scored 20 or more points in 92 of her 107 career games at the University of Iowa which is the most in school history.

Sydney Affolter registered a season-high with three made 3-pointers.

Iowa’s game against FGCU broke the Gulf Coast Showcase all-time record with 4,287 fans in attendance.

Taylor McCabe registered a career-high 18 points and six three pointers made.

Clark has netted a 3-point basket in 65 consecutive games which is an NCAA-best.

Sharon Goodman recorded eight points, five rebounds, and a block. (3-3 FG)

Goodman has shot 60%+ from the floor in six out of seven games this year.

UI finished the first quarter on a 17-3 run.

Iowa has shot 50%+ from the floor in 12 straight quarters.

UI shot 61% from the field in the first half and took a 55-19 lead into halftime.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 80+ points on 83 occasions which is the most nationally.

The Hawkeyes have scored 90+ points on 40 occasions which is also an NCAA-best since 2020-21.

