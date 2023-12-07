Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Thursday

The Iowa Hawkeyes hit the road and head to Hilton Coliseum for a matchup against Iowa State where they seek an important bounce-back effort.

Iowa (5-3) enters licking its wounds from Monday night. Against the nation’s No. 4 team, Purdue made the Hawkeyes look vulnerable. The Boilermakers built a 35-point lead at one stage as it was a laugher throughout inside Mackey Arena.

Iowa shot just 38.5% from the field against Purdue’s 52.3% shooting. Graduate forward Ben Krikke finished with 16 points and senior guard Tony Perkins added 12 points. That duo combined to knock down 12 shots and shoot 44.4% from the floor. The rest of the Hawkeyes combined to shoot just 13-of-38, or 34.2%.

The Hawkeyes have a chance to pick up their first Quad 1 victory of the season tonight in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State (6-2) enters this evening following a 99-80 win over DePaul where senior forward Tre King scored 24 points and junior guard Keshon Gilbert poured in 21.

The Cyclones had lost consecutive games against Virginia Tech (71-62) and then-No. 13 Texas A&M (73-69).

Here’s where and how Hawkeye fans can watch tonight. Plus, a look at each team’s probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Broadcast Teams

(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPNU: Rich Hollenberg, play-by-play; Jon Crispin, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

G, 6-2, Soph., Dasonte Bowen: 6.9 points, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds per game, 43.6% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 90.0% FT

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals per game, 41.2% FG, 31.6% 3-point FG, 72.2% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, 42.9% FG, 34.0% 3-point FG, 95.0% FT

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 46.9% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 78.1% FT

F, 6-9, Gr., Ben Krikke: 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 60.4% FG, 73.2% FT

Probable Iowa State Starters

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

F, 6-7, Sr., Tre King: 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game, 59.3% FG, 77.3% FT

G, 6-1, Soph., Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists per game, 49.4% FG, 36.0% 3-point FG, 61.9% FT

G, 6-4, Jr., Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game, 48.7% FG, 27.8% 3-point FG, 72.5% FT

F, 6-10, Sr., Robert Jones: 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds per game, 71.4% FG, 50.0% FT

F, 6-8, Fr., Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds per game, 46.8% FG, 44.7% 3-point FG, 82.4% FT

All-time Series History

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

All-time Series: Iowa leads, 48-28

Last Meeting: Iowa 75, Iowa State 56 on Dec. 8, 2022 in Iowa City

Scouting Iowa State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Cyclones bring a 6-2 record into Thursday’s Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series games. Iowa State has lost two of its last three games, falling to Virginia Tech and No. 12 Texas A&M in Kissimmee, Fla., at the ESPN Events Invitational before winning 99-80 at DePaul on Dec. 1 in a BIG EAST/ Big 12 Battle.

Iowa State is 4-0 inside Hilton Coliseum this season with its four wins coming by an average of 45.5 points.

The Cyclones have four players averaging in double figures and six averaging at least 8.3 points. Guard Tamin Lipsey is leading the team in scoring (15.1), rebounding (6.5), assists (6.3) and steals (3.0). He is shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.

Milan Momcilovic has a team-high 21 3-pointers, while shooting 44.7 percent from long range. As a team, Iowa State only makes 6.1 3s per game and shoots 32.5 percent.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Purdue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Two of Iowa’s three losses have come against top 10 ranked opponents on the road.

Graduate Ben Krikke paced the team in scoring, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with a team-best seven rebounds.

He has reached double figures in all eight games and has led/tied for the team lead in scoring four times.

Senior Tony Perkins finished with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting with six rebounds.

Iowa had two players reach double figures — a season low.

The Boilermakers were +10 on the glass in the first half and +6 for the game, outrebounding the Hawkeyes, 41-35.

Purdue outscored Iowa, 50-34 in the paint.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire