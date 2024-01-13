Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers: TV, stream, broadcast info for Saturday

If it’s anything like the last time these two teams squared off, sports fans are in for quite the treat on Saturday night.

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team welcomes in No. 13 Indiana. It’s a matchup between last season’s Big Ten regular season champion in the Hoosiers and last season’s Big Ten Tournament champion in the Hawkeyes.

It’s also a rematch of a classic from Iowa’s regular season finale against Indiana last year. Senior guard Caitlin Clark lifted then-No. 6 Iowa past then-No. 2 Indiana with a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer to propel the Hawkeyes to an 86-85 victory.

It sent Carver-Hawkeye Arena into a frenzy and started off a run of nine straight wins that led Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament title and into its first national championship game appearance.

Now, both teams enter riding 13-game winning streaks. Since dropping its second game of the season at No. 8 Stanford, 96-64, the Hoosiers haven’t lost since and are a perfect 5-0 in Big Ten play.

Following its 65-58 loss versus Kansas State on Nov. 16, Iowa hasn’t lose since either. The Hawkeyes won earlier this week at Purdue, 96-71.

In the win, Clark secured her 15th career triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The 6-foot guard knocked down six 3-pointers in the win over the Boilermakers.

Four other Hawkeyes finished in double figures as well. Graduate guard Kate Martin scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, junior guard Sydney Affolter added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall chipped in 12 points with four made 3-pointers, and sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke had 10 points.

It’s All-American versus All-American in Clark versus Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes.

Here’s how Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s massive Big Ten battle. Plus, a look at Iowa and Indiana’s projected starters and game notes for each.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Fox: Gus Johnson, play-by-play; Sarah Kustok; Allison Williams

Hawkeye Radio Network: Rob Brooks, play-by-play; Tiffany Reedy, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 5-7, Sr., Molly Davis: 5.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds per game, 50.0% FG, 32.0% 3-point FG, 85.7% FT

G, 6-0, Sr., Caitlin Clark: 31.0 points, 7.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals per game, 48.3% FG, 40.1% 3-point FG, 80.8% FT

G, 5-9, Sr., Gabbie Marshall: 5.1 points, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.1 rebounds per game, 31.1% FG, 30.8% 3-point FG, 50.0% FT

G, 6-0, Grad., Kate Martin: 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game, 54.9% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 90.0% FT

F, 6-2, Soph., Hannah Stuelke: 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game, 64.8% FG, 58.5% FT

Probable Indiana Starters

G, 6-3, Soph., Yarden Garzon: 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game, 46.5% FG, 44.0% 3-point FG, 72.7% FT

G, 5-11, Sr., Sara Scalia: 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals per game, 44.2% FG, 44.6% 3-point FG, 88.9% FT

G, 5-11, Sr., Chloe Moore-McNeil: 9.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game, 46.9% FG, 40.5% 3-point FG, 71.4% FT

G, 6-2, Sr., Sydney Parrish: 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game, 42.7% FG, 37.5% 3-point FG, 75.8% FT

F, 6-3, Grad., Mackenzie Holmes: 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game, 66.5% FG, 71.1% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Iowa leads, 55-22

Last Meeting: Iowa 86, Indiana 85

Scouting the Hoosiers

The Hoosiers own a 14-1, (5-0) overall record this season.

IU is riding a 13-game winning streak.

For the second time in three seasons, Indiana has started 5-0 in the Big Ten.

Mackenzie Holmes had a team-high in scoring against Penn State on Wednesday, putting up 21 points, making this her 13th consecutive game with 10+ points.

IU had four players score in double digits against Penn State – Holmes (21), Parrish (20), Moore-McNeil (16), and Scalia (11).

Holmes is now 172 points away from taking over the top spot on Indiana’s all-time scoring list.

Head coach Teri Moren has taken the program to new levels in her eight seasons at the helm, including five NCAA Tournament appearances including two Sweet Sixteens (2021, 2022) and an Elite Eight (2021) appearance along with eight consecutive 20-win seasons.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Purdue

No. 3 Iowa (16-1, 5-0) defeated Purdue (9-6, 2-2), 96-71, inside a sold-out Mackey Arena on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes are off to their fifth 16-1 start in program history. Iowa is off to its best start in the Lisa Bluder era. Iowa last started 16-1 in the 1995-96 season.

Clark has now registered back-to-back triple double performances. (Rutgers). It was her 51st career double-double. She is No. 9 on the Big Ten’s all-time list. She leads all Big Ten active players in career double-doubles.

Clark has 52 career games with 25+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds. (NCAA Best)

UI has won eight straight against Purdue.

Iowa is 5-0 on the road on this season.

The Hawkeyes are 5-0 for the first time in Big Ten play since the 2003-04 season.

In the first quarter, Iowa tied a program record with seven made 3-point field goals.

Sydney Affolter has recorded back-to-back double digit scoring games for the first time in her career.

Gabbie Marshall has netted four or more 3-point baskets in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Marshall is 8-for-15 from deep in her last two games (53.3%).

Clark has scored 20+ points in 102-of-117 career games which is the most in program history.

Kate Martin has scored 10+ points in 10 of the last 12 games.

Iowa is currently riding a Big Ten-best 13-game winning streak.

Since 2020-21, Iowa has scored 80+ points on 90 occasions which is the best nationally.

The Hawkeyes have scored 80+ points in 13 contests this year.

Since 2020-21, Iowa has scored 90+ points 46 times which is also the best nationally.

Clark has scored 25+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds in 10 out of the last 11 games.

Marks Iowa’s 12th win this season by 20+ points.

Iowa snapped Purdue’s three-game winning streak.

Seventh time Iowa has scored 50+ points at halftime this year.

Iowa is 14-4 in the last 18 true road games.

Clark kept her alive streak of 75 consecutive games making a 3-point basket. (NCAA best)

Clark is the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career.

Iowa has won its last nine against Big Ten foes.

Iowa owns the longest active streak in the AP Top 5 at 11 consecutive weeks.

Clark is the NCAA’s fifth all-time leading scorer.

