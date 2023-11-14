Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Creighton Bluejays: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Tuesday

The Iowa Hawkeyes have shown some good things thus far this season.

Led by terrific starts to the season from junior forward Payton Sandfort and redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery, Iowa (2-0) has begun with convincing wins over North Dakota, 110-68, and Alabama State, 98-67.

Sandfort scored 21 and 17 points against the Fighting Hawks, while McCaffery dropped 11 and 22. Three other Hawkeyes—graduate forward Ben Krikke, senior guard Tony Perkins and freshman forward Owen Freeman—are also averaging double-figure scoring through the season’s first two contests.

It all ratchets up tonight, though. As part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, Iowa travels to Omaha, Neb., to take on No. 7 Creighton for the first time since 1999. The Bluejays advanced to the Elite Eight last season and are off to a 2-0 start themselves after a 105-54 win over Florida A&M and an 89-60 victory over North Dakota State.

It’s an opportunity for Iowa to showcase to the rest of the country that they are a player nationally and a factor in the Big Ten race. Here’s how fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s big contest at Creighton.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

FS1: Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Nick Bahe, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-2, So., Dasonte Bowen: 7.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals per game, 41.7% FG,

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals per game, 36.8% FG

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals per game, 46.2% FG, 41.2% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game, 56.3% FG, 37.5% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, Gr., Ben Krikke: 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game, 56.5% FG

Probable Creighton Starters

G, 6-1, Sr., Steven Ashworth: 12.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds per game, 64.3% FG, 60.0% 3-point FG

C, 7-1, Sr., Ryan Kalkbrenner: 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game, 76.9% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, Soph., Mason Miller: 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds per game, 50.0% FG, 50.0% 3-point FG

G, 6-4, Jr., Trey Alexander: 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 steals per game, 71.4% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG

G, 6-7, Sr., Baylor Scheierman: 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 55.0% FG, 46.2% 3-point FG

Series History

All-time Series History: Iowa leads, 14-11

Last Meeting: Creighton 82, Iowa 59 in Des Moines on Nov. 20, 2011

Scouting Creighton Bluejays

The Bluejays bring a 2-0 record into Tuesday’s game, winning their first two games by an average of 40 points per game.

Four Creighton players are averaging in double figures with Trey Alexander leading the way with a 20.5 scoring average on 71.4 percent shooting. Alexander also averages 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals.

The Bluejays have made 30 3-pointers and are shooting 58.7 percent in their first two games, while being +23 on the glass.

Creighton has a 6-foot-7 guard (Baylor Scheierman), a 6-foot-9 forward (Mason Miller) and a 7-foot-1 center (Ryan Kalkbrenner).

Creighton received four first-place votes and was picked to finish second in the Big East Conference standings in 2023-24. Three players — Kalkbrenner (unanimous first), Alexander (first) and Scheierman (second) were preseason all-conference selections.

The Bluejays are coached by former Northern Iowa and Iowa State head coach Greg McDermott, who is a native of Cascade, Iowa.

Iowa Notes

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 for a third straight season after downing Alabama State, 98-67, on Nov. 10 in Iowa City.

Iowa hits the road for the first time this season on Tuesday for a game against No. 8 Creighton in Omaha, Neb., as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. It is the Hawkeyes’ first game against the Bluejays since 2011.

In two games, Iowa is averaging 104 points, while allowing 67.5 points. The Hawkeyes scored 110 points in the season opener against North Dakota — the most in an opener under head coach Fran McCaffery (sixth most in McCaffery era).

Junior Payton Sandfort is averaging a double-double (19 points, 10.5 rebounds) in Iowa’s first two games. The Waukee, Iowa, native notched his first career double-double (17/12) in the win over Alabama State.

Iowa is “spreading the wealth” in terms of scoring. Six Hawkeyes landed in double figures in the opener and four against Alabama State. Five Hawkeyes are averaging in double figures and 10 players are playing between 12.8 and 24.5 minutes per game.

Iowa’s newcomers have accounted for 83 points (40.9 percent of scoring) in the first two games. Valpo transfer Ben Krikke is third on the team in scoring (15.5 points/6.0 rebounds), while freshman forward Owen Freeman is averaging 11 points. Freshman guard Brock Harding has 14 assists in 25 minutes.

Share & Take Care: Iowa has 50 assists to 13 turnovers in the first two games of the season. The team has assisted on 68.5 percent of its field goals.

Iowa has won 85 of its last 91 nonconference home games, dating back to 2012.

McCaffery is nine wins from becoming the winningest coach in Iowa basketball history. Tom Davis has 271 victories as Iowa’s head coach.

Iowa is one of 10 teams in the country to make the last four NCAA Tournaments and one of only three Big Ten teams to accomplish the feat (Purdue, Michigan State).

The Hawkeyes have placed fifth or better in the Big Ten standings in five straight and 10 of the last 11 years.

Iowa has won 10 or more Big Ten games in eight of the last nine seasons.

The Hawkeyes led the Big Ten and were 18th nationally in scoring offense (80.1). Iowa has led the league in scoring in seven of the last 11 seasons, including six straight years.

