Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Alabama State Hornets: Streaming, broadcast info for Friday

After an impressive 110-68 blowout win over North Dakota to get their 2023-24 season underway, the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) return to play tonight against the Alabama State Hornets (0-1).

Led by Owen Freeman’s 14 points, Iowa’s freshmen put on a show and demonstrated why the Hawkeyes feel it’s one of their most talented group of newcomers in some time. Fellow frosh big Ladji Dembele impressed as well, connecting on a pair of 3-pointers to add eight points.

Junior forward Payton Sandfort got off to a splendid start as well, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 10 points in the game’s first four minutes and change. Sandfort finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Valparaiso grad transfer Ben Krikke chipped in with 18 points and six rebounds in his first action as a Hawkeye. Sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen with 12 points, redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery with 11 points and senior guard Tony Perkins with 10 rounded out Iowa’s double-figure scorers.

As a team, Iowa shot 53.3% from the floor and 50% from 3-point distance. The Hawkeyes out rebounded North Dakota 44-38 and turned the basketball over just seven times.

Meanwhile, North Dakota committed 19 turnovers, shot just 40.3% from the field and only 16% from beyond the arc.

In its season opener at Ole Miss, a trio of Hornets finished with double-figure scoring. Junior guards CJ Hines and TJ Madlock each had 12 points and redshirt freshman guard Amarr Knox added 11, but it was the Ole Miss Rebels that came away with the 69-59 victory.

As Iowa returns to play tonight, let’s take a look at how fans can watch and follow along. Plus, some of the game notes entering this evening.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Peacock: Steve Burkowski, play-by-play; Tre Demps, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Where To Find, How To Get Peacock

Tonight’s game will exclusively stream on Peacock. Fans can choose several different options of plans to purchase, including the monthly “Premium” option for $5.99 or the monthly “Premium Plus” option for $11.99. The “Premium Plus” option comes with no ads and allows users to download and watch selected titles offline.

Users can also purchase annual plans as well where users get 12 months for the price 10. For the “Premium” option, it’s $59.99 per year. For the “Premium Plus” option, it’s $119.99 annually.

Fans can sign up here.

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-2, So., Dasonte Bowen: 12.0 points, 5.0 assists per game, 66.7% FG, 50% 3-point FG

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds per game, 53.8% FG, 42.8% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game, 50% FG

F, 6-9, Gr., Ben Krikke: 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds per game, 61.5% FG

Probable Alabama State Starters

G, 6-2, Jr., CJ Hines: 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists per game

G, 6-3, Jr., TJ Madlock: 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game

F, 6-8, Sr., Eric Coleman: 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds per game, 66.6% 3-point FG

G, 6-5, Jr., Micah Octave: 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds per game, 33.3% 3-point FG

F, 6-8, R-Fr., Darrell Reed: 2.0 points, 4.0 rebounds per game, 33.3% FG

Series History

All-time series: Iowa leads, 4-0

Last meeting: Iowa won 108-82 on Nov. 28, 2021

Scouting Alabama State

The Hornets opened the 2023-24 season with a 69-59 road loss at Ole Miss on Nov. 6. ASU posted a 90-69 win over LaGrange in its lone exhibition.

Junior guard TJ Madlock is a second-team preseason all-conference selection. Madlock was the SWAC Newcomer of the Year in 2023 after averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Alabama State was picked to finish eighth in the SWAC Preseason Poll in a vote of the league head coaches and SIDs.

Iowa Hawkeyes Notes

The Hawkeyes opened the 2023-24 season with a 110-68 victory over North Dakota on Nov. 7. The win was Iowa’s 13th consecutive season-opening victory.

Iowa scored 110 points against the Fighting Hawks—the most in a season opener under head coach Fran McCaffery. The point total is tied for the sixth most during the McCaffery era.

Junior Payton Sandfort scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds, narrowly missing his first career double-double.

He made 7-of-13 field goals with three 3-pointers. It was his eighth career 20 point game and his 11th career game with 3 or more 3-pointers.

Iowa’s newcomers accounted for 49 points (44.5 percent of scoring) against North Dakota. Valpo transfer Ben Krikke had 18 points (8-of-13 FG) and six rebounds, while freshman forward Owen Freeman had 14 points (three dunks) in 15 minutes.

The Hawkeyes assisted on 23 of their 40 field goals with freshman Brock Harding dishing out seven assists in 10 minutes.

Sophomore Dasonte Bowen tied a career-high 12 points to go along with a career-best five assists in 21 minutes. It was Bowen’s second career start.

Iowa has won 84 of its last 90 nonconference home games, dating back to 2012.

McCaffery is 10 wins from becoming the winningest coach in Iowa basketball history. Tom Davis has 271 victories as Iowa’s head coach.

