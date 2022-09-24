Iowa Hawkeyes versus Rutgers: Stream, broadcast information, injury report for Saturday’s game

Iowa plays at Rutgers on Saturday night at SHI Stadium in the two teams’ respective Big Ten openers. Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) makes just its second all-time trip to Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten).

In its previous trip in 2016, the Hawkeyes used a late, 26-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run from Akrum Wadley to beat Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., 14-7. Then, in 2019, Iowa blanked Rutgers in Iowa City, 30-0. Now, the two teams meet for just the third time in series history.

“It’s our first Big Ten game, needless to say that’s important. First road game and then another night game. All those three things factored in, it’s a little bit different here, and playing a team that’s off to a really good start, Rutgers is playing well with a 3-0 record right now, and they’re playing well, so they certainly have our full attention,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Rutgers hasn’t won a Big Ten home game since Nov. 4, 2017, when the Scarlet Knights topped Maryland, 31-24. The Scarlet Knights will look to reverse that dubious bit of history in front of a sellout crowd when they welcome in the Hawkeyes.

Without further ado, here’s a look at how fans can watch, listen and stream Saturday’s Iowa game against Rutgers.

TV, stream info

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

TV broadcast team: Noah Eagle, play-by-play; Mark Helfich, color

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Iowa radio

Radio: Hawkeye radio network

Broadcast team: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, color analyst; Rob Brooks, sideline reporter

Injury report

Iowa: defensive back Jermari Harris (undisclosed, out for season), wide receiver Jackson Ritter (undisclosed, out for season), wide receiver Diante Vines (sidelined with wrist injury until likely midseason)

Rutgers: tight end Matt Alaimo (undisclosed, questionable Saturday), defensive lineman Mohamed Toure (knee, out for season), quarterback Noah Vedral (undisclosed, questionable Saturday), linebacker Moses Walker (knee, out for season), quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (undisclosed, questionable Saturday), running back Aaron Young (undisclosed, questionable Saturday)

Players to watch

Iowa:

Quarterback Spencer Petras

Running back Gavin Williams

Running back Kaleb Johnson

Wide receiver Arland Bruce IV

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini

Rutgers:

Quarterback Evan Simon

Running back Kyle Monangai

Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank

