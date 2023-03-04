Iowa Hawkeyes’ unsung hero, Kaevon Merriweather, locks in NFL future with strong NFL Combine performance

The Iowa Hawkeyes defense was oozing with talent last year across the board and at all levels. There is Jack Campbell, Lukas Van Ness, and Riley Moss, all who had spectacular NFL combines. There is one more piece of that defensive puzzle that was a key piece in holding it all together.

That would be safety Kaevon Merriweather. He was the seasoned veteran on the back end that would float back there and take advantage of any mistakes. He took the ball away four times as a Hawkeye and had 12 pass deflections to go with 118 tackles as well. Merriweather is well-rounded and does so many things right.

He was sometimes underrated but teams quickly found out he should not be underestimated. Merriweather was a critical piece to Iowa’s defensive success and he will do that same for an NFL team soon.

Kaevon Merriweather had a strong showing at the NFL Combine that generated buzz across the NFL draft world as the Hawkeyes continue to dominate in Indianapolis. Here is a look at Merriweather’s tests, results, and thoughts around the league.

Measurements

Kaevon Merriweather Height: 6'

Weight: 205 pounds

Arm Length: 31 7/8"

Hand Size: 9 1/4"

Official 40-yard dash time

Iowa DB Kaevon Merriweather 40: 4.62 (OFFICIAL) — NFL Combine Tracker (@CombineTracker) March 4, 2023

Vertical

Jartavius Martin: 44"

Jason Taylor II: 43"

Sydney Brown: 40.5"

Chamarri Conner: 40.5"

Daniel Scott: 39.5"

Gervarrius Owens: 37.5"

Trey Dean III: 36.5"

Kaevon Merriweather: 35.5"

Jammie Robinson: 33.5"

Rashad Torrence II: 33.5"

Christopher Smith II: 33"

We sure that's Kaevon?

Development at Iowa

Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa DB) talking about quarters coverage and how it’s prepared him for the NFL: pic.twitter.com/EJsRJFamUJ — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 2, 2023

Phil Parker, Xavier Nwankpa talk

To nobody’s surprise, Kaevon Merriweather was tremendous in his interview session today. Plenty of topics, called Phil Parker “the best defensive coordinator in the country,” said the kids at the UI Children’s Hospital “are my heroes” and much more. Here he is on Xavier Nwankpa. pic.twitter.com/lV2adHGl1C — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 2, 2023

Staying in the black & gold?

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather says he has met with the #Steelers. — Andrew Wilbar (@Andrew_Wilbar) March 2, 2023

As good a human as a ball player

Kaevon Merriweather is one of the best humans I’ve seen come through the Iowa program (from a distance). I went to my first Iowa game September of 1983 (I was almost 1!) so that’s 40 years of season tickets/players. He’s an impressive human being in every way. @RNElectrician — Marshall (@Piker73) March 4, 2023

Bills Mafia wants in on the action

Kaevon Merriweather with a 4.69u 40… if that drops him to Late Day Two the #Bills should pounce — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) March 3, 2023

Do-it-all type guy

Kaevon Merriweather runs a 4.69 40, good size & frame, average athleticism, movement skills, burst & speed, good play strength, toughness, physicality & aggressiveness, at his best coming downhill in run support, depth SS & special teamer, Day 3 — Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) March 3, 2023

