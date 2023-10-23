Iowa Hawkeyes tumble out of latest US LBM Coaches Poll

There’s no controversy consideration for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Though its 12-10 loss versus Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) was marred by an invalid fair catch signal wiping out Cooper DeJean’s potential go-ahead 54-yard punt return touchdown, the voters didn’t take that part into serious contemplation.

Instead, the fact that Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) mustered up just 127 yards of total offense and only 12 after halftime was probably what the nation was most taken by. As a result of the loss, Iowa falls out of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Iowa is still receiving votes, picking up 24 points to sit in the fourth position outside the poll.

There’s no change in the top five in this week’s coaches poll. Georgia is still No. 1, Michigan No. 2, Ohio State No. 3, Florida State No. 4 and Washington No. 5.

Oklahoma and Texas both jumped up one spot to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Alabama at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9 and Penn State at No. 10 round out the nation’s top 10 squads, though the Nittany Lions saw a four-spot slide following their 20-12 loss to the Buckeyes.

North Carolina, Tennessee and USC all went tumbling down the rankings. UNC dropped seven spots, the Vols dropped five and USC slid six slots. The Tar Heels lost to two-win Virginia, 31-27, Tennessee fell at Alabama, 34-20, and USC lost to Utah, 34-32.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame, LSU and Missouri each saw the largest rises with jumps of four spots, respectively.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll as the season heads into Week 9.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes

Florida, 52; Miami (Fla.), 27; Kansas State, 25; Iowa, 24; Fresno State, 23; Oklahoma State, 13; Kentucky, 10; Wyoming, 9; SMU, 8; Liberty, 8; Arizona, 7; UNLV, 6; Maryland, 4; Kansas, 4; Wisconsin, 2; Toledo, 1; Clemson, 1;

