Iowa Hawkeyes make top 5 schools for 2023 twin defensive backs, Caden, Cameren Jenkins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Iowa HawkeyesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Two is so much better than one. Iowa is still hoping there’s a twin billing in the future patrolling the Hawkeyes’ defensive backfield.
The Hawkeye coaching staff has reason to be optimistic, too. Twin defensive backs Caden Jenkins and Cameren Jenkins out of Lewisville High School in Texas both announced Iowa as one of their top five schools, respectively.
Caden Jenkins, a 6-foot-1, 165 pound cornerback in the 2023 class, revealed that his top five includes Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, Oregon State and SMU. Meanwhile, Cameren Jenkins, a 6-foot-2, 175 pound safety in the 2023 class, revealed that his top five includes Grambling State, Iowa, Oregon State, SMU and UTSA.
If the pair is ultimately signing as a package deal, then that means that Iowa, Oregon State and SMU are the three schools that show up in both of the Jenkins twins’ final top five schools.
According to Rivals, Caden Jenkins is a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 56 cornerback and the No. 85 player from Texas. Meanwhile, On3 rates Caden Jenkins as a three-star talent, the No. 74 cornerback and the No. 144 player from Texas.
According to On3, Cameren Jenkins is a three-star safety, the No. 78 safety nationally and the No. 173 player from Texas. Rivals also lists Cameren Jenkins as a three-star recruit.
Below is a look at Caden and Cameren Jenkins’ junior season Hudl highlights at Lewisville High School, their complete recruiting profiles and a glance at Iowa’s full list of 2023 commits.
Caden Jenkins' recruiting profile
Rivals ranking:
Three-star recruit / No. 56 cornerback / No. 85 player from Texas
On3 ranking:
Three-star recruit / No. 74 cornerback / No. 144 player from Texas
Cameren Jenkins' recruiting profile
On3 ranking:
Three-star recruit / No. 78 safety / No. 173 player from Texas
Rivals ranking:
Three-star recruit
Caden Jenkins' Vitals
Hometown
Lewisville, Texas
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-1
Weight
165
Class
2023
Cameren Jenkins' Vitals
Hometown
Lewisville, Texas
Projected Position
S
Height
6-2
Weight
175
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 4
Visited on April 16
Caden Jenkins' top five schools
Iowa
Arkansas
Baylor
Oregon State
SMU
Cameren Jenkins' top five schools
Iowa
Grambling State
Oregon State
SMU
UTSA
Social media
#AGTGI’m extremely BLESSED to be offered by the university of Iowa💛🖤 ✞ @LeVarWoods @LHSFball @CoachJWright21 pic.twitter.com/507ZzT7Ojo
— caden jenkins ✞. (@cadenjenkins8) February 4, 2022
#AGTG Truly BLESSED🙏🏾
Who showing the most Love?👀 #top5 pic.twitter.com/VkzKNgaXCN
— caden jenkins ✞. (@cadenjenkins8) July 4, 2022
#AGTG WOW!! I’m Extremely Blessed to say I have received an Offer from the University of Iowa 💛🖤@LeVarWoods @CoachParkerIowa @Bobby_QUE7 @TrueBuzzFB @illbill03 @Coach_JoeyMoss @LHSFball #hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/gmUjF9vgNZ
— Dos (@1Cameren) February 4, 2022
#AGTG Extremely Blessed 🙏🏾#top5 #BuildTheDam #Hawkeyes #PonyUpDallas #BirdsUp #GramFam pic.twitter.com/icWUBrQKA4
— Dos (@1Cameren) July 4, 2022
[listicle id=989]
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
1
1