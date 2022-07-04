Iowa Hawkeyes make top 5 schools for 2023 twin defensive backs, Caden, Cameren Jenkins

Two is so much better than one. Iowa is still hoping there’s a twin billing in the future patrolling the Hawkeyes’ defensive backfield.

The Hawkeye coaching staff has reason to be optimistic, too. Twin defensive backs Caden Jenkins and Cameren Jenkins out of Lewisville High School in Texas both announced Iowa as one of their top five schools, respectively.

Caden Jenkins, a 6-foot-1, 165 pound cornerback in the 2023 class, revealed that his top five includes Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, Oregon State and SMU. Meanwhile, Cameren Jenkins, a 6-foot-2, 175 pound safety in the 2023 class, revealed that his top five includes Grambling State, Iowa, Oregon State, SMU and UTSA.

If the pair is ultimately signing as a package deal, then that means that Iowa, Oregon State and SMU are the three schools that show up in both of the Jenkins twins’ final top five schools.

According to Rivals, Caden Jenkins is a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 56 cornerback and the No. 85 player from Texas. Meanwhile, On3 rates Caden Jenkins as a three-star talent, the No. 74 cornerback and the No. 144 player from Texas.

According to On3, Cameren Jenkins is a three-star safety, the No. 78 safety nationally and the No. 173 player from Texas. Rivals also lists Cameren Jenkins as a three-star recruit.

Below is a look at Caden and Cameren Jenkins’ junior season Hudl highlights at Lewisville High School, their complete recruiting profiles and a glance at Iowa’s full list of 2023 commits.

Caden Jenkins' Vitals

Hometown Lewisville, Texas Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 165 Class 2023

Cameren Jenkins' Vitals

Hometown Lewisville, Texas Projected Position S Height 6-2 Weight 175 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 4

Visited on April 16

Caden Jenkins' top five schools

Iowa

Arkansas

Baylor

Oregon State

SMU

Cameren Jenkins' top five schools

Iowa

Grambling State

Oregon State

SMU

UTSA

