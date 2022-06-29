Iowa Hawkeyes make top 4 for 2023 DL target Kendrick Gilbert

Class of 2023 defensive line target Kendrick Gilbert out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ind., released his final four schools and Iowa made the cut. The Hawkeyes are joined by LSU, Kentucky and Purdue.

Gilbert was on hand this past weekend for Iowa’s biggest recruiting weekend of the year. The 6-foot-5, 270 pound defensive lineman took official visits to Purdue on June 3, LSU on June 10, Kentucky on June 17 and Iowa on June 24.

It makes sense that those four comprise Gilbert’s final four choices. The Hawkeyes have been involved in Gilbert’s recruitment from the start, extending Gilbert both his first offer overall and first Power Five offer on March 29, 2021. Now, it looks like the Hawkeyes will be in the race until the finish.

According to Rivals, On3 and ESPN, Gilbert is a four-star recruit. Rivals ranks Gilbert as the nation’s No. 181 player overall, the No. 17 strong side defensive end and the No. 2 player from Indiana.

On3 rates Gilbert as the country’s No. 251 player nationally, the No. 33 defensive lineman and the No. 3 prospect from Indiana. ESPN lists Gilbert as the No. 21 defensive tackle in the 2023 class and the No. 4 player from Indiana.

Meanwhile, 247Sports rates Gilbert as a three-star recruit, the No. 73 defensive lineman and the No. 11 player from Indiana in the 2023 class. The 247Sports composite rankings have Gilbert as a four-star recruit, the No. 300 player nationally, the No. 44 defensive lineman and the No. 4 prospect from Indiana.

According to the On3 consensus rankings, Gilbert is a four-star recruit, the No. 364 player nationally, the No. 45 defensive lineman and the No. 4 player from Indiana.

Here’s a look at Gilbert’s junior season Hudl highlights at Cathedral High School, his full recruiting profile and a look at the Hawkeyes’ current list of 2023 commits.

Kendrick Gilbert's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 11 73 Rivals 4 181 2 17 ESPN 4 N/A 4 21 On3 Recruiting 4 251 3 33 247 Composite 4 300 4 44

Vitals

Hometown Indianapolis, Ind. Projected Position DL Height 6-5 Weight 270 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on March 29, 2021

Visited on June 24

Final four

Iowa

LSU

Kentucky

Purdue

Other notable offers

Cincinnati

Illinois

Indiana

Louisville

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Penn State

Rutgers

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Social media

