Iowa Hawkeyes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis

Jack Campbell, LB Sr.

Go ahead and put one of several defensive players here, but the 6-5, 243 Campbell is the tone-setting tackler in the middle of the linebacking corps who cleans everything up. The First Team All-Big Ten performer made 143 tackles last year with a sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions – taking one for a score – with six broken up passes. he did it all.

Riley Moss, CB Sr.

6-1, 194. 111 career tackles, 10 INT, 15 broke up passes, 3 pick sixes all in four seasons. First Team All-Big Ten

Seth Benson, LB Sr.

6-0, 229. 163 tackles, 4 sacks, 8.5 TFL, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes in three seasons

Sam LaPorta, TE Sr.

6-4, 249. 95 career tackles, 1,129 yards (11.9 ypc), 4 TD in three seasons

Noah Shannon, DT Sr.

6-0, 289. 63 career tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble in three seasons

Mason Richman, OT Soph.

6-6, 296. Saw time right away in 2020 and turned into an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer in 2021. He’s a tall blocker who took over the left tackle job and should make it his for the next few years.

Lukas Van Ness, DE Soph.

6-5, 264. 33 tackles, 7 sacks, 8.5 TFL, 1 broken up pass

Jestin Jacobs, LB Jr.

6-4, 236. 53 tackles, 1 INT, 2 broken ip passes, 1 forced fumble

Keagan Johnson, WR Soph.

6-1, 197. 18 catches, 352 yards (19.56 ypc), 2 TD

Logan Lee, DT Jr.

6-5, 277. 48 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 recovered fumble

