Iowa Hawkeyes’ top-10 Madden NFL 24 grades unveiled

It’s that time of year again! July is wrapping up and people are mad online. Yup, it’s definitely Madden season.

EA Sports has started its annual tradition of angering sports fans all over the country with the release of its new Madden ratings. Your favorite $70 roster update and cause of broken controllers is set to release on Aug. 15. Hopefully, the game survives in a non-broken state this year by the playoffs! Hey, maybe things will be different this year.

What certainly won’t be is the time-honored tradition of former Iowa Hawkeyes being some of the best players you can add to your team in Madden. We all know about that black and gold pipeline to the NFL, and there are few better feelings than playing with some of your favorite former Hawkeyes on Madden.

You have no shortage of great Iowa players to pick from when building your team in Madden 24. These are the top 10 ranked Hawkeyes in the newest game.

Desmond King - 79 Overall

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Look at Desmond King still holding on!

It feels as though King has been in the league much longer than he has, currently only 28. Maybe that’s because his All-Pro season with the Chargers was back in 2018, an eternity ago in NFL years. The former Jim Thorpe award winner has found a new home in Houston, starting 25 games in two years for the Texans.

There’s not a specific area in which King excels in on Madden, but there are plenty of reasons why we all consider him when looking for a new slot corner on the free agency market ahead of the season. He boasts good agility (92) and change of direction (91) numbers and can play both man and zone.

Amani Hooker - 79 Overall

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) takes the field as the team gets ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is a sad one to see. Amani Hooker still cracks the top 10 but slides down two overall points from last year. The former Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year struggled with injuries last season, which apparently was enough for the Madden devs to drop him down to a 79. Hopefully Hooker can come back healthy in 2023 and bump that rating right back up!

If you run a lot of cover two on defense, then you need to pick Hooker up at strong safety. He is one of the best safeties at zone coverage with an extremely high 85 rating. There are only a few strong safeties with a higher zone coverage rating and they all have much higher overalls. With really good athleticism numbers, he is going to be a budget beast for your franchise.

Josey Jewell - 80 Overall

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Josey Jewell is one of the big winners this year, bumping up four points to an 80 overall. He put together a stellar season at the heart of the Broncos defense last year, with 128 tackles and two interceptions through 13 games.

He may not be anything spectacular as an athlete, but he will be a sure tackler for your franchise with an 89 rating.

Tyler Linderbaum - 80 Overall

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Making his debut on the list after a stellar rookie season is Tyler Linderbaum. The 25th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft immediately lived up to lofty expectations, making the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie team. The 2021 Rimington Trophy winner looks to be on the fast track to superstardom in Baltimore.

Playing as the Baltimore Ravens will be even more fun with Linderbaum at center, utilizing his great athleticism and 85 run block rating.

James Daniels - 80 Overall

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

James Daniels is up two points after a strong first season in Pittsburgh. On a line still struggling to find itself, Daniels was one of the few bright spots.

He’s as solid a starter as they come on Madden, with sound pass-blocking and run-blocking to boot. With good agility (73), strength (84), and awareness (88), don’t overlook Daniels when building your Madden franchise.

Brandon Scherff - 83 Overall

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brandon Scherff has turned into a pretty divisive player. Some say that he is on the back end of his career and is not the same player he was in Washington. Jaguar fans defend their veteran guard and say that even in a bit of a down year he still helped stabilize their line.

Unfortunately it was Scherff’s worst statistical season, letting up the highest sack number of his career. This is reflected in his drop down to an 83 overall. Scherff is still pretty dang good across the board in Madden 24. While may not wow you in as many categories as in years past, he still doesn’t have a tone of glaring weaknesses.

Micah Hyde - 89 Overall

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Hyde maintains a high rating mostly off of his pedigree around the league. The former Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year was coming off of an All-Pro season in 2021, but saw a neck injury limit him to only two games last year.

Still, Hyde still has the reputation as one of the league’s best safeties, and until he shows a drop-off on the field, he will maintain that high rating. Hyde would make a perfect pairing with Amani Hooker, his 91 zone coverage and 84 amongst the best amongst safeties in the game. He does boast the best play recognition amongst secondary players with a 96 rating.

T.J. Hockenson - 90 Overall

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the 90 overall club Mr. Hockenson!

An 89 overall last year, a big first season in Minnesota bumped Hockenson up amongst the league’s elite in Madden 24. The former 10th overall pick was immediately a favorite target of Kirk Cousins after being traded to the Vikings, earning 86 targets in only 10 games. His 10-catch performance in the playoffs against New York showed just the type of dominant tight end The Hock can be.

While not the fastest in the game, Hockenson has some of the surest hands at the position. His catching rating of 93 and catch in traffic rating of 88 some of the best marks at the position. Unsurprisingly, he is one of the best run blockers at the position. With an 83 short route running and an 79 medium route running, Hockenson is going to be a top tier safety valve for your quarterback.

Tristan Wirfs - 92 Overall

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Moving to the left side of the offensive line, Tristan Wirfs is the fourth-highest-rated player at the position in Madden. He is the fifth-highest-rated tackle overall after receiving a boost up to a 92 overall. If Wirfs is just as dominant on the left side as he was on the right, expect that rating to increase as the season goes!

An incredible athlete, Wirfs can run block and pass block with both excellent finesse and power. He truly is a player who fits in any type of scheme and offense!

George Kittle - 96 Overall

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Once again George Kittle is the king of the Hawkeyes according to Madden. He is still the second-ranked tight end behind newly minted 99-club member Travis Kelce despite dropping an overall point.

This man can do everything. He is one of the fastest tight ends in the game, while still being the strongest. He has elite catching abilities and is one of the most dangerous players in Madden after the catch. Don’t even think about taking Kittle off the field during running plays either as he is still the best blocking tight end in the game.

Still only 29-years-old, Kittle can be a cornerstone piece for your franchise’s Super Bowl window.

