Iowa Hawkeyes’ Tony Perkins among 247Sports’ All-Big Ten consideration shortlist

247Sports’ Isaac Trotter wasn’t completely ready to jump out onto that limb, but he at least has Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Tony Perkins on his All-Big Ten radar.

Trotter projected his way-too-early All-Big Ten first team for the 2023-24 college basketball season. Naturally, it featured the returning National Player of the Year in Purdue center Zach Edey. Joining Edey across Trotter’s projected All-Big Ten first team were Northwestern guard Boo Buie, Maryland guard Jahmir Young, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., and Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After that, there was Perkins in Trotter’s “just missed the cut” grouping of players.

Perkins is the biggest benefactor in a new series: “Life Without The Murray Brothers.” Perkins showed flashes of brilliance last year as Kris Murray’s vice president, but now it’s his turn to be Iowa’s unquestioned alpha. – Trotter, 247Sports.

Given the roster turnover in Iowa City, it’s easy to see the scenario where Perkins would morph into the Hawkeyes’ top offensive option. Now that Kris Murray has exited for the 2023 NBA draft and Filip Rebraca’s eligibility has expired, Perkins is Iowa’s leading returning scorer.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound guard from Indianapolis averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.7 minutes of floor time per game. Perkins shot 44.0% from the floor and a steady 33.3% from 3-point distance.

Advertisement

If he keeps on his career trajectory, it’s reasonable to think those averages will continue their uptick. Over his career, Perkins has upped his scoring average every season. In his freshman season, Perkins averaged just 1.6 points per game. Then, given a larger role in 2021-22, he upped his scoring average to 7.4 points per game before his averages from last season.

Perkins returns to form an Iowa perimeter rotation that will feature Dasonte Bowen, Josh Dix, and Payton Sandfort. Forward Patrick McCaffery is one of the Hawkeyes’ other key returnees.

Then, Iowa added Belmont and Valparaiso transfers Even Brauns and Ben Krikke inside to go along with 2023 signees Ladji Dembele, Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort.

The Hawkeyes finished last season 19-14 (11-9 Big Ten) to advance to a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament. Iowa is one of just 10 programs nationally that has been to each of the past four NCAA Tournaments and one of just three Big Ten schools to boast that distinction.

Advertisement

More Basketball!

Luka Garza shares best NBA Finals strategy for Miami versus Denver, Nikola Jokic Iowa women's basketball set to face Virginia Tech in inaugural Ally Tipoff Iowa Hawkeyes legend Luka Garza to debut for Bosnia and Herzegovina national team Caitlin Clark to play alongside Zach Johnson in John Deere Classic Pro-Am Bleacher Report projects Kris Murray to Western Conference power

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire