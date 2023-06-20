Iowa Hawkeyes all-time record vs. 2024 Big Ten opponents

This upcoming 2023 season of Big Ten football, and really college football, will be the last of the way that we have come to know it for the last decade or so. With the abundance of conference realignment, the tectonic plates of college football are moving with seismic changes when the 2024 college football season starts.

Getting impacted by this movement in the college football landscape is the Iowa Hawkeyes and their schedule in 2024 that will now include both of the Big Ten’s shiny new additions, USC and UCLA.

Tunnel vision may tell that college football purists that this isn’t what college football is about and that conferences are losing their luster. The counterargument to that, and a much more fun situation for all, is the reality that college football will get to see new rivalries developed and even more intriguing matchups. There will be teams from Los Angeles playing in Kinnick Stadium in November. On the flip side, Iowa fans could take a trip to Southern California to see the Hawkeyes play in the Coliseum.

Nonetheless, here is how the Hawkeyes have historically fared against the Big Ten opponents on their 2024 slate. Please note that the dates of these games have yet to be released and this is not the schedule, but rather a look at who Iowa plays at home and on the road.

All-time record: Illinois leads 39-37-2

Last meeting: 9-6 win for the Illini on Oct. 8, 2022

Interesting note: The Illini’s 2022 win snapped an eight-game win streak that saw the Hawkeyes have a commanding hold on their bordering Big Ten opponent.

Maryland Terrapins - Iowa City, Iowa

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Iowa leads 3-1

Last meeting: 51-14 win for the Hawkeyes on Oct. 1, 2021

Interesting note: Although a Big Ten opponent, the two have only met four times. Iowa currently holds a three-game win streak over the Terrapins. The Hawkeyes routed the Terps in 2021, 51-14, as Iowa picked off Taulia Tagovailoa five times in the contest. Spencer Petras accounted for five total touchdowns.

Nebraska Cornhuskers - Iowa City, Iowa

All-time record: Nebraska leads 30-20-3

Last meeting: 24-17 win for the Cornhuskers on Nov. 25, 2022

Interesting note: Prior to Nebraska’s win in 2022, the Hawkeyes had taken seven straight in the rivalry. Despite the schedule changes, this game is one of the Big Ten’s protected rivalries moving forward.

UCLA Bruins - Iowa City, Iowa

All-time record: UCLA leads 6-3

Last meeting: 45-28 win for the Bruins on Jan. 1, 1986 (Rose Bowl)

Interesting note: UCLA has not been to Kinnick since 1981 but that changes in 2024. Iowa hosts UCLA in their first Big Ten season. The Hawkeyes beat UCLA, 21-10, in the 1974 season and, 20-7, in the 1981 season in Iowa City. UCLA also forfeited a 34-16 win in 1977.

Wisconsin Badgers - Iowa City, Iowa

All-time record: Wisconsin leads 49-45-2

Last meeting: 24-10 win for the Hawkeyes on Nov. 12, 2022

Interesting note: One of Iowa’s biggest games each season, this is another of the Big Ten’s protected rivalries moving forward. The Heartland Trophy isn’t going anywhere. Iowa has now won two of the past three in the series.

Minnesota Golden Gophers - Minneapolis, Minn.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Minnesota leads 62-52-2

Last meeting: 13-10 win for the Hawkeyes on Nov. 19, 2022

Interesting note: Last, but certainly not least, is Iowa’s final protected rivalry moving forward. While a rivalry, the Hawkeyes have taken the last eight games and have the Gophers’ number. Jack Campbell’s interception set up the game-winning field goal last season.

Ohio State Buckeyes - Columbus, Ohio

All-time record: Ohio State leads 47-15-3

Last meeting: 54-10 win for the Buckeyes on Oct. 22, 2022

Interesting note: Unfortunately, Iowa is still chasing the Buckeyes. Since Kirk Ferentz took over at Iowa, he is just 2-9 against Ohio State. One of the best moments of the Ferentz era was the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 beatdown of the Buckeyes in the 2017 season, though.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights - Piscataway, N.J.

All-time record: Iowa leads 3-0

Last meeting: 27-10 win for the Hawkeyes on Sep. 24, 2022

Interesting note: Unbeaten against Rutgers, the Hawkeyes have a hold on this series. Two of these games have come on the road as well. Iowa had a pair of defensive touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights last year.

USC Trojans - Los Angeles, Calif.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

All-time record: USC leads 7-3

Last meeting: 49-24 win for the Hawkeyes on Dec. 27, 2019 (Holiday Bowl)

Interesting note: USC is the second of the newcomers that Iowa draws in their inaugural 2024 season. This is also the first time that Iowa will go west for Big Ten play. In the team’s last meeting, Hawkeye receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard touchdown grab to lead the Iowa rout. Incredibly, all of those touchdowns for Smith-Marsette came in the second quarter.

