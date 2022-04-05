Breaking News:

Iowa Hawkeyes target Darius Taylor to announce decision Tuesday

Josh Helmer
·2 min read
In this article:
Iowa target Darius Taylor revealed that he will be announcing his college commitment on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT. The Walled Lake Western High School product out of Michigan is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

247Sports rates Taylor as the No. 31 running back in the 2023 class and the 12th-best player from the state of Michigan, while On3 ranks Taylor as the No. 25 running back and the No. 9 player from the state of Michigan. In addition to Iowa, Taylor has received offers from Big Ten programs Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Other power-five programs that have offered Taylor include Boston College, Kansas, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. Taylor also holds offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Ferris State, Howard, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Princeton, Toledo, Western Michigan, Yale and Youngstown State.

Taylor would represent the seventh Hawkeye commit if he chooses Iowa. The Hawkeyes have commitments from quarterback Marco Lainez III, athlete Alex Mota, edge rusher Chase Brackney, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.

A pair of players earned offers from Iowa over this past recruiting weekend, class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland and 2024 athlete Caleb Benning. With a quarterback already in tow in Lainez III, it would be great for Iowa to add another skill player to its 2023 commits list. Here’s a look at Taylor’s Hudl highlights from last season.

Taylor’s full recruiting profile is below.

Recruiting Profile

Darius Taylor’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

N/A

12

31

Rivals

3

N/A

N/A

N/A

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

On3 Recruiting

3

645

9

25

247 Composite

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Vitals

Hometown

Walled Lake, Mich.

Projected Position

ATH

Height

5-11

Weight

187

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 19

  • visit on March 29

Offers

  • Iowa

  • Boston College

  • Louisville

  • Michigan State

  • Minnesota

  • Pittsburgh

  • Purdue

  • Rutgers

  • Syracuse

  • Vanderbilt

  • Wisconsin

