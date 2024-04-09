Iowa Hawkeyes snubbed from ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 for 2024-25

Another Big Ten Tournament championship, another deep NCAA Tournament run, and another national championship appearance had the 2023-24 season as one for the history books for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The extremely successful year for the Hawkeyes and has the trajectory of their program trending to a new stratosphere. Despite all of this, the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have had one of the best runs of any team in the nation the last few years, are snubbed from ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 for 2024-25.

With the departure of Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, and Kate Martin, three multi-year starters, it is logical to think that the Hawkeyes may have some growing pains next year ushering in a largely new lineup.

Despite the new lineup, Iowa will return Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter, two starters that have proven they can play big minutes and contribute when called upon. These two will be the catalysts for the Hawkeyes next year and can take over games as they did this season.

Lisa Bluder is welcoming in very talented recruiting classes as well due to the Hawkeyes’ run of success. Iowa has four four-star recruits committed for the 2024 class in Ava Heiden, Aaliyah Guyton, Teagan Mellegni, and Taylor Stremlow. Right on their heels in the 2025 class which already consists of four-star recruit Journey Houston and five-star recruit Addison Deal.

Since Lisa Bluder took over at Iowa in 2000, the Hawkeyes have made the NCAA Tournament 18 times out of 24 years. She is able to recruit, develop, coach, and get everything out of her squads.

While the Hawkeyes are being snubbed right now, don’t be shocked if this team finds their way into the rankings during the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season as they reload rather than rebuild.

