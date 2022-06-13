Iowa Hawkeyes snapshot profile: No. 5 Jestin Jacobs

Everybody knows and talks about the type of one-two punch the Iowa Hawkeyes have and return in linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. It makes complete sense.

Campbell finished as the nation’s leader in total tackles with 143, while Benson also registered triple-digit tackles with 105. What might be flying under the radar is the importance of Jestin Jacobs to the Hawkeyes’ defense and linebackers entering 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 236 pound linebacker out of Englewood, Ohio, started eight games last season, tallying 53 tackles, two quarterback hurries, a pair of pass breakups, one interception and 0.5 tackles for loss.

The Northmont High School prospect arrived in Iowa City as a four-star signee according to both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranked Jacobs as the No. 10 outside linebacker, the No. 5 player from Ohio and the No. 152 player nationally in the 2019 class. Meanwhile, Rivals rated Jacobs as the No. 11 player from Ohio and the No. 20 outside linebacker.

With plenty of starting experience already under his belt, Jacobs is the natural candidate to step in and take over the CASH position that Dane Belton vacates after being drafted by the New York Giants. Let’s take a look at Jacobs’ snapshot profile entering 2022, including his depth chart overview.

Preseason player profile

Hometown: Englewood, Ohio

Ht: 6-foot-4

Wt: 236

Class in 2022: Redshirt junior

247Sports composite ranking

2019 four-star / No. 16 outside linebacker / No. 6 player from Ohio

Career stats

Tackles Def Int Fumbles Iowa Big Ten FR LB 3 2 2 4 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa Big Ten SO LB 14 33 20 53 0.5 0.0 1 0 0.0 0 2 0 1

Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table

Generated 6/12/2022.

Depth chart overview

Jacobs started eight games in 2021 and has nine career starts. After 53 tackles a season ago, Jacobs is ready to improve upon those numbers. According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs saw 593 total snaps last season. By comparison, Seth Benson saw 1,004 snaps, Dane Belton saw 1,024 and Jack Campbell saw 1,121.

Story continues

Listed atop the depth chart to begin the spring as the Hawkeyes’ starting CASH/LEO alongside Sebastian Castro, Jacobs’ snap counts are set to be on the rise. His 6-foot-4, 236 pound frame makes him an ideal candidate to line up all over the place and the versatility to offer coverage against bigger tight ends.

PFF listed his top three snap counts in 2021 as 233 at the slot corner, 168 along the defensive line and 103 in the box. That’s a good indication of how Iowa can mix and match where it wants to use Jacobs.

He’s primed for his best season on campus and could represent one of three Hawkeye linebackers drafted in the 2023 NFL draft once all is said and done. The fact that he gets to play alongside both Benson and Campbell should make his rise to full-time playmaker that much easier.

Full snapshot profile series

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.