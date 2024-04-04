Iowa Hawkeyes’ Sharon Goodman wins Elite 90 award for highest GPA in the Final Four

It takes a truly talented and special type of player to win both on and off the court. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, that player is Sharon Goodman. She has the talent to be part of one of the nation’s best teams while also being one of the best in the classroom.

At the Final Four, the Elite 90 Award is given out. This award is meant to give honor and recognition to the student-athletes that are going above and beyond in the classroom. The NCAA states that the Elite 90 Award is given to a student-athlete at each finals site for the NCAA championships who has the highest cumulative grade-point average.

Talked to one Iowa coach today that really hoped Sharon Goodman would win the highest academic award tonight at the Final Four … and Sharon did. Sharon is the recipient of the Elite 90 award, which goes to the athlete at the Final Four (men's or women's) with the highest GPA.… — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) April 4, 2024

Sharon Goodman, the Iowa native out of Lime Springs, Iowa and Crestwood High School, is a redshirt senior that is capping off her collegiate athletics career with this trip to the Final Four.

During her time at Iowa, Goodman has appeared in 74 games and has shot an outstanding 59.8% from the field during her time with the Hawkeyes. Her career high in points came this season when she scored 19 points against Fairleigh Dickinson.

During the 2023-24 season, also posted her first double-double against Bowling Green when she went for 12 points and 11 rebounds.

As she wraps up her collegiate career, Goodman has intentions of attending nursing school once she graduated in May. Whether on the court or in the classroom or in future hospital rooms, Sharon Goodman has been immensely successful and will continue to do so in whatever she does.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire