Iowa Hawkeyes set to take on Duke Blue Devils in Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team is going to be taking on one of the nation’s premier blue bloods when they travel to the Jimmy V Classic in December of this upcoming season.

The Hawkeyes will make their way to Madison Square Garden in New York City to take part in the mega-event. On Dec. 6, Iowa will take on the Duke Blue Devils along with a matchup of the Texas Longhorns battling it out against fellow Big Ten Member, the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The #Hawkeyes will be returning to The World's Most Famous Arena to take on Duke in the 2022 @TheJimmyVClsc on Dec. 6! STORY: https://t.co/qtxXAXEysd pic.twitter.com/5SgtJD2ZmJ — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) July 14, 2022

This will be Iowa’s first appearance in the Jimmy V Classic. Duke, Illinois, and Texas are all making their fourth trip to compete in the event that is held to generate donation money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research that is named after Jim Valvano.

However, it will be Iowa’s fifth trip to Madison Square Garden under head coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes advanced to the NIT Championship in 2013, participated in the 2K Classic in 2014 and 2018 (champions), and competed in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa has cracked the code against Duke just once in its history as they are 1-7 against the Blue Devils all-time in head-to-head matchups. The matchup this year may be a bit more wide open for the taking and a good chance for Iowa to get a win against the blue blood.

Iowa did lose two key figures after last season, Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray, but looks to continue building on a Big Ten Championship. Duke is entering a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer after all-time great Mike Krzyzewski retired following Duke’s Final Four appearance in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

The exact times for the games has not been set, but fans can expect both of these matchup to be aired on ESPN.

