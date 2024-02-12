Iowa Hawkeyes see a tumble in ESPN’s Women’s Power Rankings after Nebraska loss

No two ways around it, the Iowa Hawkeyes handed a win to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on a silver platter. After being in control, the offense went stagnant and Iowa gave one away that they had no business losing.

The Hawkeyes don’t need to press the panic button, though. After all, they are still 22-3 overall with an 11-2 mark in Big Ten play. What does hurt them now is Ohio State sitting at 12-1 in conference play. Should the Hawkeyes want even a share of the Big Ten regular season title, their regular season finale against the Buckeyes has become a must-win.

The loss does see Iowa slide in rankings a bit. In this week’s ESPN Women’s Power Rankings, the Hawkeyes see a two-spot tumble down to No. 4 in the country.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-3)

Previous ranking: 2

This week: vs. Michigan Wolverines (Thursday) It was a week of emotional highs and lows for the Hawkeyes. Sophomore Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 47 points — second in Iowa history to Megan Gustafson’s 48 — in a victory over Penn State on Thursday. Then with the Hawkeyes appearing in control Sunday (leading by 14 after three quarters) they stumbled badly in the final period and lost at Nebraska. With Caitlin Clark eight points from setting the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record, Iowa will attempt to get the good vibes back in its lone game this week. – Michael Voepel, ESPN

The Hawkeyes do get a bit of rest before they take the court again and can digest this loss and figure some things out with their late-game management. Up next for them is the Michigan Wolverines coming to town on Thursday, Feb. 15 in a game that should be a special occasion.

Caitlin Clark is just eight points shy of the women’s all-time scoring record and barring something crazy, she should be able to claim ownership of the record at home inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a loss like this to Nebraska, the Hawkeyes could use a palate cleanser of good vibes with a record-setting moment tucked inside a win.

