Iowa Hawkeyes’ Riley Moss puts the NFL on notice with a stellar NFL Combine

The Iowa Hawkeyes just keep on bringing it one after another at the NFL Combine. This time it was Iowa Hawkeyes’ cornerback Riley Moss showing up and showing out for all of the NFL eyes to see. There were questions if he could play cornerback at the next level and he put all of those to bed.

The cornerback performed outstanding throughout his career at Iowa, yet questions persisted if he was capable of playing cornerback at the next level with his speed and agility. Those questions can be crossed off of the list. Moss put the NFL on notice with his performance.

His performance increased his draft stock today and should find himself climbing up draft boards across the league. He made some noise and had a great time while doing so. Here is a look at Riley Moss’ NFL Combine performance, his test results, and some thoughts from around the league.

Measurements

Riley Moss Height: 6'1"

Weight: 193 pounds

Arm Length: 30"

40-yard dash time

Iowa DB Riley Moss 40: 4.45 (OFFICIAL) — NFL Combine Tracker (@CombineTracker) March 3, 2023

Running the 40-yard dash

Having a good time!

Vertical jump

Top DBs verticals at the Combine 1.) Deonte Banks: 42"

T2.) Julius Brents: 41.5"

T2.) Christian Gonzalez: 41.5"

T4.) Jakorian Bennett: 40.5"

T4.) Darrell Luter Jr.: 40.5"

T6.) Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson: 39"

T6.) Riley Moss: 39"

T8.) DJ Turner: 38.5"

T8.) Tyrique Stevenson: 38.5" — Hogg (@HoggNFL) March 3, 2023

Broad jump

Joey Porter Jr.: 10'9"

Mekhi Garner: 10'8"

Carrington Valentine: 10'8"

Riley Moss: 10'7"

Brian Branch: 10'5"

Mekhi Blackmon: 10'5"

Tyrique Stevenson: 10'5"

Emmanuel Forbes: 10'4"

Lance Boykin: 10'4"

Nic Jones: 10'2"

Jaylon Jones: 10'2"

Keele Ringo: 10'2"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 3, 2023

Test results

Iowa CB Riley Moss (6-1, 193) 39 vert

10-7 broad

4.48 40 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 3, 2023

Riley Moss combine watch party in Australia!

When everyone gets up bright and early for a Riley Moss Combine watch party Down Under. @SocanderStacey @TanyaTa45966067 @R_moss5 #HawksDownUnder pic.twitter.com/40VnewPzFn — Kate Safris (@KateSafris) March 3, 2023

Among the best

Should Riley Moss' 4.46 stand, it's the 5th-fastest 40 for an Iowa DB. Top 10:

Bob Sanders, 4.40

Dane Belton, 4.43

Jordan Bernstine, 4.43

Michael Ojemudia, 4.45

Riley Moss, 4.46

Bradley Fletcher, 4.47

Charles Godfrey, 4.48

Amani Hooker, 4.48

Tom Knight, 4.50

Matt Bowen, 4.51 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 3, 2023

Top cornerback performer

Cornerbacks are done for the day. I put the top performers into two tiers. Here’s how they stack up in alphabetical order: Tier 1– Brian Branch, Christian Gonzalez, Clark Phillips III, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Tier 2– Deonte Banks, Riley Moss, Tyrique Stevenson#NFLCombine — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) March 3, 2023

Standout on the day

Really impressed by the drills performances from these guys: -Christian Gonzalez

-Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson

-Clark Phillips

-Deonte Banks

-Cam Mitchell

-Riley Moss

-Emmanuel Forbes

-Brian Branch — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 3, 2023

Very strong overall day

Quietly a really good day for Riley Moss. pic.twitter.com/uoW1mHpVpH — Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) March 3, 2023

