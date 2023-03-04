Iowa Hawkeyes’ Riley Moss puts the NFL on notice with a stellar NFL Combine

Riley Donald
·3 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes just keep on bringing it one after another at the NFL Combine. This time it was Iowa Hawkeyes’ cornerback Riley Moss showing up and showing out for all of the NFL eyes to see. There were questions if he could play cornerback at the next level and he put all of those to bed.

The cornerback performed outstanding throughout his career at Iowa, yet questions persisted if he was capable of playing cornerback at the next level with his speed and agility. Those questions can be crossed off of the list. Moss put the NFL on notice with his performance.

His performance increased his draft stock today and should find himself climbing up draft boards across the league. He made some noise and had a great time while doing so. Here is a look at Riley Moss’ NFL Combine performance, his test results, and some thoughts from around the league.

Measurements

40-yard dash time

Running the 40-yard dash

Having a good time!

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Test results

Riley Moss combine watch party in Australia!

Among the best

Top cornerback performer

Standout on the day

Very strong overall day

