Iowa Hawkeyes rewarded in USA TODAY Re-Rank, CBS Sports 133 after clinching Big Ten West

The Iowa Hawkeyes keep finding ways to climb up the rankings. After their recent win over Illinois, they are now sitting at No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, their highest mark of the season.

The Hawkeyes held steady in the Hawkeyes Wire Big Ten Power Rankings as well at No. 4 behind Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. Two other outlets have rewarded the Hawkeyes for their 9-2 record and Big Ten West title.

In this week’s USA TODAY Sports Re-Rank, the Hawkeyes took three steps forward up to No. 21. The CBS Sports 133 Rankings gave the Hawkeyes an even larger boost and higher ranking. They have Iowa at No. 19, a five-spot climb.

Up next for Iowa and standing in the way of their 10th win of the season are the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa heads to Nebraska this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, to try to push their record to 10-2, while also snubbing the 5-6 Cornhuskers from bowl eligibility.

Nebraska sits at No. 64 in the CBS Sports 133, a five-spot slide after their loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The USA TODAY Sports Re-Rank also dropped Nebraska slightly, a two-spot skid to No. 67.

Iowa and Nebraska kickoff this Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

