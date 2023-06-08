Iowa Hawkeyes reportedly set to meet both USC, UCLA in 2024 Big Ten football slate

As the Big Ten Conference gets set to reveal its 2024 league scheduling model and opponents in a special edition of “B1G Live” on the Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m. CT, details about the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2024 schedule appear to be leaking.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network included three Iowa games in his list of 10 dates on the Big Ten’s 2024 conference slate that will reportedly soon be unveiled in this afternoon’s announcement.

Per McMurphy, Iowa will play each of the two newcomers in 2024. The Hawkeyes would travel to USC and then host UCLA. McMurphy’s sources also indicate there will be a road trip for Iowa to Ohio State.

McMurhpy also reports that Michigan plays at USC, Ohio State at UCLA, Wisconsin at Michigan, UCLA at Michigan, Wisconsin at USC, Nebraska at UCLA, and USC at Penn State.

Big Ten’s 2024 conference schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, includes: Michigan at USC

Ohio State at UCLA

Wisconsin at Michigan

Iowa at USC

UCLA at Michigan

Wisconsin at USC

Nebraska at UCLA

Iowa at Ohio State

USC at Penn State

UCLA at Iowa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 8, 2023

Iowa owns all-time marks of 3-7 versus USC and 3-6 versus UCLA. The Hawkeyes’ most recent trip to USC was a 55-0 loss on Oct. 2, 1976. Iowa earned road wins over USC in both the 1950 and 1961 seasons, topping the Trojans, 20-14, on Sept. 29, 1950, and, 35-34, on Oct. 7, 1961.

Of course, the most recent meeting between the pair came in the 2019 Holiday Bowl when Iowa routed USC, 49-24. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and Hawkeye receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard touchdown run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard touchdown grab. All of those scores for Smith-Marsette came in the second quarter to lead the blowout.

Meanwhile, Iowa and UCLA haven’t met since the 1986 Rose Bowl to cap a historic 1985 Hawkeye season. The Bruins beat Iowa, 45-28, in quarterback Chuck Long’s final game.

Iowa has hosted UCLA three times in its history, losing 41-25 on Sept. 24, 1949, topping the Bruins 21-10 on Sept. 21, 1974, and beating UCLA 20-7 on Sept. 26, 1981.

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach reported yesterday that the “Flex Protect” scheduling model is the frontrunner. This model would allow Big Ten members to have different numbers of permanent annual opponents from either one to three.

In other words, long-established rivalries would be protected as annual games and then Big Ten teams would cycle through the remainder of the league opponents over multiple years.

There’s been some debate among Iowa fans, but the consensus seems to be that most Hawkeye fans want both the Minnesota and Wisconsin games to be protected as annual rivalries. Each of those are Trophy Games for the Hawkeyes. The winner of Iowa-Minnesota captures the Floyd of Rosedale, while the winner of Iowa-Wisconsin captures the Heartland Trophy.

Nebraska is another strong candidate as a permanent opponent for Iowa. Also a Trophy Game, the two programs created The Heroes Game when the Cornhuskers joined the conference.

Surely, USC and UCLA aren’t a part of Iowa’s fixed opponents, right? This is just an indication that the Hawkeyes got each of the two newcomers in Year 1 for the pair in the conference?

That question should be answered this afternoon in short order when Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, chief operating officer Kerry Kenny and Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith will join “B1G Live” hosts Mike Hall and Howard Griffith for the official announcement.

