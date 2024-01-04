Iowa Hawkeyes reportedly hosting Oregon Ducks transfer QB Ty Thompson

Could the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz be at it again in the transfer portal? It appears there may be some traction as of lately.

Reported by David Eickholt of 247Sports, the Hawkeyes are hosting Oregon Ducks transfer quarterback Ty Thompson on a visit this coming Friday, Jan. 5. Iowa has not been active yet in looking outside their program as there was intent and focus to keep guys in the black and gold.

Ty Thompson, an Arizona native, has spent three years out in Eugene, Ore., as a member of the Ducks. While all signs point to the Midwest for Thompson, there are deeper ties to the Midwest that lead back to his recruitment and specific ties to those close to Iowa.

Here is a look at Ty Thompson’s recruiting profile, his vitals, and his time at Oregon. We also dive into what this could do to Iowa’s quarterback room and what it could mean for bigger dominos to fall.

Recruiting Profile

Syndication: The Register Guard

Coming out of high school, Ty Thompson was a four-star recruit per 247Sports. He was ranked as the No. 7 overall quarterback in the 2021 class per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Across all of the major recruiting outlets, Thompson was at least a four-star and largely considered a top-10 quarterback in his class and the best recruit hailing from Arizona.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 81 2 9 Rivals 5 9 1 2 ESPN 4 67 15 1 On3 Recruiting 4 36 1 6 247 Composite 4 40 7 1

Vitals

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Gilbert, Ariz. Projected Position QB Height 6-4 Weight 215 Class 2021

Oregon Stats

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Thompson has spent three seasons with the Ducks and appeared in 17 games. Thompson has largely been in a backup role and was again behind Heisman finalist Bo Nix this year.

During his career at Oregon, he has gone 42-of-66 through the air for 456 yards and six touchdowns against four interceptions. On the ground, he has run 15 times for 56 yards.

Iowa's QB Room

Syndication: HawkCentral

What would a move like this do to Iowa’s quarterback room? The current room includes Cade McNamara recovering from his ACL injury, Deacon Hill, and two freshmen, Marco Lainez, who saw time in the bowl game, and Tommy Poholsky.

Should Thompson join the Hawkeyes, it is hard to envision the Hawkeyes rostering five quarterbacks due to the increasing odds that one would transfer out. Would McNamara look for one final home to be guaranteed a starting job? Does Deacon Hill read the writing on the wall and try to earn time elsewhere? Do the Hawkeyes lose the young and exciting Marco Lainez?

Iowa also added four-star quarterback James Resar out of Bishop Kenny in Jacksonville, Fla., in the 2024 signing class.

Takeaways

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Here is where this visit gets interesting. Thompson was recruited by Jon Budmayr out of high school. Budmayr was with Wisconsin at the time. Does Thompson know something about to happen that the rest of us are waiting on?

Another name to watch in this situation is Joe Moorhead. He recruited Thompson to come to Oregon when he was the offensive coordinator, but Moorhead is now the head coach at Akron where he has not seen great success. Iowa could pluck Moorhead and offer him a Power Five spot with a quarterback he is familiar with.

The move to Iowa makes sense if Thompson has an idea of what is coming in regards to the offensive coordinator. He knows Iowa and was recruited by them.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire