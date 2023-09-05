Iowa Hawkeyes remain on the cusp of US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves with some good and bad news in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. While they didn’t crack the top 25 after a Week 1 win over Utah State, they didn’t drop and are still receiving the most votes of any team not in the top 25.

The Hawkeyes did win but they may not have had enough style points and dominance to make their way into the rankings. The 24-14 win was in hand most of the day, but didn’t do much else to earn a climb up the poll.

Coming in at No. 25 is the Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders who had the standout win of the week when they went on the road to knock of TCU, a nearly three-touchdown favorite.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire