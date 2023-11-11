Iowa Hawkeyes release Week 11 availability report vs. Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) from Kinnick Stadium this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT with the game set for a Big Ten Network broadcast.

After topping Northwestern 10-7 from Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Hawkeyes got good news elsewhere. A logjam atop the Big Ten West morphed into sole possession for Iowa after upset wins by Michigan State, Indiana and Illinois over Nebraska, Wisconsin and Minnesota, respectively.

Now, Iowa is looking to maintain control in the Big Ten West as the Scarlet Knights come calling to Kinnick Stadium.

Ahead of kickoff, the Hawkeyes released their Week 11 Big Ten availability report. Like last week, sophomore defensive back TJ Hall, sophomore linebacker Zach Twedt, freshman running back TJ Washington, redshirt freshman wide receiver Reese Osgood, and junior tight end Luke Lachey are listed as out.

Two names have been added to that list. Senior tight end Steven Stilianos and sophomore offensive lineman Beau Stephens are both listed as out versus Rutgers.

There’s also some key names listed as questionable. Junior wide receiver Diante Vines, sophomore defensive back Deavin Hilson, senior offensive lineman Rusty Feth and junior offensive lineman Logan Jones are all listed as questionable.

That would be 40 starts lost combined between Vines, Feth and Jones over the past two seasons if that trio can’t go.

For a Hawkeye offense that is struggling enough already to move the football, this could make the operation that much more challenging for sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill.

