Iowa Hawkeyes ranked No. 25 in Week 3 Associated Press Top 25 Poll

After slipping from the poll last week, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves once again ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Hawkeyes come in at No. 25 this week rounding out the poll.

Coming off of a 20-13 rivalry game win over the Iowa State Cyclones that saw the defense step up and dominate, the Hawkeyes are now the sole Big Ten West team to find themselves ranked. Wisconsin fell to the Washington State Cougars and has since exited the poll.

Iowa jumped into the poll ahead of top receiving vote-getters, Clemson and Arkansas. Iowa is just one point behind UCLA, who comes in at No. 24. Other movers in the poll include Texas, jumping seven spots after their win at Alabama, and Colorado, who continues to be the talk of college football after they dismantled Nebraska. The top two teams, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines, held serve as the top two teams in the country.

The full Associated Press top 25 poll:

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire