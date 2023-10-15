Iowa Hawkeyes ranked No. 23 in newest US LBM Coaches Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes have clawed their way back and with a three-game winning streak they find themselves polling once again. The Hawkeyes are now ranked No. 23 in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll.

Iowa had been flirting with the rankings the last few weeks after rattling off Big Ten wins and has finally cracked the top 25 once again. Their win over the Wisconsin Badgers which was fueled by defense and special teams was enough to propel them into the poll. Along with the US LBM Coaches Poll, Iowa thrust itself back into ESPN’s College Football Power Rankings at No. 25.

Iowa stares down a date with the Minnesota Golden Gophers for yet another Big Ten West showdown. The Hawkeyes control their destiny but there is still plenty of work to do before any assumptions can be made. For now, they find themselves among the top 25 teams in this poll.

Here is a look at the entire US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

