Iowa Hawkeyes Phil Parker wins Broyles Award as nation’s top assistant coach

A fact that Hawkeye fans already knew to be true got reinforced today. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is one of the nation’s finest assistants.

Matter of fact, in 2023, Parker is the country’s finest assistant. Parker was awarded the Broyles Award presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was one of the first to voice is happiness and provide congratulatory words for Phil Parker as soon as the news broke.

“Phil Parker is an incredible football coach, and I am extremely pleased that he has been recognized for his career success by the Broyles Committee.” We simply would not have achieved the success we have as a program without Phil’s direction and leadership. Since 1999, we have benefited from Phil’s expertise and tenacity.” “Phil is an exceptional coach and teacher. He has helped develop hundreds of student athletes into better football players on the field and prepared them to be better men off the field. He is on of a kind and I am so happy that he has been by my side in this program throughout the past 25 years. Congratulations Phil!” – Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz on Phil Parker winning the @BroylesAward as the nation's top assistant coach.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/q9CoobgHNg — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 5, 2023

Phil Parker’s defense put on one of their finest acts during the 2023 season. Iowa ranks No. 5 in total defense with 274.8 yards allowed per game, No. 3 with just 15 touchdowns allowed in 13 games, No. 4 in scoring defense with 13.23 points allowed per game, No. 2 in rushing touchdowns allowed with just two ground scores given up, and No. 1 in yards per completion allowed.

Phil Parker was forced to put on a defensive masterclass each week for Iowa to hang around and win games. Parker is the main reason Iowa won 10 games this season and due to that, the Broyles Award is going to its rightful home.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire