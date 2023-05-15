Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State matchup set for CBS primetime

The CBS era for the Big Ten is officially underway in the 2023 college football season and the Iowa Hawkeyes get a chance to usher this in with a pivotal early season conference matchup.

Iowa is headed to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on CBS at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 23. This matchup is Iowa’s first Big Ten game of the year and Penn State’s second conference matchup.

Big Ten Football on CBS‼️ Saturday, Sept. 23

7 pm CT @ Penn State#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/NiV9kbWzi3 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) May 15, 2023

The Hawkeyes come into this matchup with it being arguably their first challenging test of the season in a very hostile environment. Iowa opens its schedule with a slate of hosting Utah State, at Iowa State, and hosting Western Michigan before hitting the road for this game. Penn State has a slate of West Virginia, Delaware, and Illinois before they host Iowa.

Primetime.

White Out Game.

This is going to be B1G on CBS. We'll be in Happy Valley for @HawkeyeFootball vs. @PennStateFball on September 23rd. pic.twitter.com/UnZMhx0gnV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 15, 2023

This game also has an added element of it being Penn State’s annual “White Out Game,” which is regarded as one of the most challenging environments to go into as an opposing team.

The last time the two teams met came in 2021 when Iowa hosted Penn State. Iowa sat at No. 3 in the nation while Penn State was No. 4. The Hawkeyes took this matchup 23-20. While this matchup has the potential to see each team in the top 25, seeing a top-five matchup seems unlikely.

More Football!

Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Snapshot Profile: No. 89 Nico Ragaini FanDuel releases 2023 Big Ten football win totals On3 asks: Should the Iowa Hawkeyes be the Big Ten West favorite? Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Snapshot Profile: No. 6 Seth Anderson On3 rates pair of Iowa Hawkeyes' defensive units among nation's top 10

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire