Iowa Hawkeyes with one of the top 10 easiest 2023 schedules in the Power 5

Is any schedule actually “easy” in college football? Or more specifically, the Power Five? Calling them easy feels a bit misconstrued. Maybe using the phrase “not as hard” would be more fitting as each week is a test when you belong to a Power Five conference.

There are some teams who have caught a little bit of luck as we head into the 2023 college football season by virtue of how their schedule has shaken out, though. One barometer to measure how tough a team’s schedule is can be looking at the combined record of their opponents from last year.

Looking at the 2022 records, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves with one of the nation’s cushiest schedules among Power Five programs heading into 2023.

They are one of four Big Ten teams to have a schedule ranked among the top 10 easiest this upcoming season and three of those teams belong to the Big Ten West. Here is a look at the top 10 easiest schedules entering the 2023 season per Pro Football Focus.

Wisconsin Badgers

Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022-23 Record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Thoughts: The fact of the matter for Wisconsin is simple. How quickly can Luke Fickell get things up and running? Can their new-look offense take off quickly enough? Having a schedule that appears easier on paper is a nice break to usher in a new era for the Badgers.

2023 Schedule

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Thoughts: Maryland is a team to keep an eye on this season. Their 8-5 record last year flew a bit under the radar as they saw improvement. Are they a threat to take the Big Ten East? No, not by any means. What they are a threat to do is knock off one of the big three of Ohio State, Michigan, or Penn State and create a curious situation in the conference race. Look for Maryland to return to a bowl game and potentially hit a nine-win mark.

2023 Schedule

Oregon Ducks

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 10-2 (7-2 Pac-12)

Thoughts: The Pac-12 is USC’s conference to lose right now, but, if they lose it, Oregon is one of the top contenders to knock them off. Highlighted by a popular Heisman pick at quarterback in Bo Nix, Oregon has the schedule to hit double-digit wins once again.

2023 Schedule

USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 11-3 (8-1 Pac-12)

Thoughts: If there is a year for USC to make it to the College Football Playoff, the stars are aligning for it to happen now. Heisman winner Caleb Williams returns to lead a high-octane offense that should light up scoreboards. Before their arrival in the Big Ten next year, USC has every chance to take advantage of a nice slate this season.

2023 Schedule

Miami Hurricanes

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 5-7 (3-5 ACC)

Thoughts: With a soft start to the schedule, Miami’s first five games are winnable. Texas A&M looks like the hardest test during that stretch. After that, they get into ACC play. That said, the ACC isn’t necessarily what it has been before as some teams are battling to return to glory. Miami can’t do worse than their underwhelming 5-7 showing last year, right?

2023 Schedule

TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 13-2 (9-0 Big 12)

Thoughts: An absolute darling of last season, the Horned Frogs are faced with the nearly impossible task to replicate a trip to the College Football Playoff. The schedule is not overly daunting, but they do draw Texas, Oklahoma and Big 12 newcomer BYU, which makes it a tall order to repeat.

2023 Schedule

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)

Thoughts: The new era under Matt Rhule is about to get underway at Nebraska and he has been blessed with one of the easiest slates in the Power Five. With the toughest out-of-conference game being a Colorado team in flux, the Cornhuskers could start strong. What they do in Big Ten play remains a mystery, but things are set up for a return to a bowl game for Nebraska.

2023 Schedule

No. 3: Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Thoughts: The Hawkeyes fell one win short of a trip to the Big Ten Championship last year with Ohio State and Michigan on the schedule. They avoid each of those this year. There is a sense that the 2023 season has high expectations for the Hawkeyes. There is a world where Iowa is an underdog in just one or two games this year. The Big Ten West is up for grabs and their schedule gives them a great chance at it.

2023 Schedule

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 Record: 7-6 (4-5 Pac-12)

Thoughts: While the schedule is among the easiest in the Power Five, Washington State also isn’t necessarily a team that will be able to capitalize on it as much as some others may. In an uncommon matchup in Week 2, they host Wisconsin after traveling to Camp Randall last year. The Cougars will be fighting for their bowl life most of the season but have a soft schedule on their side.

2023 Schedule

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

2022-23 Record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC)

Thoughts: Like a few other programs on this list, Louisville is welcoming a new head coach. Jeff Brohm is returning home to lead the Cardinals and gets the benefit of the doubt from the schedule. A bowl game should be the minimum expectation given the easiest schedule in the Power Five with an underdog look at an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

2023 Schedule

