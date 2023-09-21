Iowa Hawkeyes one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded team defenses

Phil Parker is yet again putting on another masterclass of defensive playcalling, coaching, and wizardry in the year 2023. His Iowa Hawkeyes defense is one of the key reasons that they are 3-0 on the year.

The Hawkeyes are allowing just 12.3 points per game. Opponents are averaging just 56.3% completion percentage against Iowa and only gaining 4.89 yards per passing attempt. All of that translates to 179.3 passing yards allowed per game. The Hawkeyes are a no-fly zone.

On the ground, Iowa is surrendering only 3.5 yards per carry and has yet to allow an opponent to find the end zone on the ground. This unit is stout up front.

All of this culminates in the Iowa Hawkeyes grading out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 2 highest-graded team defense so far in 2023. The top four teams are a Big Ten party. The Ohio State Buckeyes are No. 1, the Michigan Wolverines are No. 3, and soon-to-be Big Ten member UCLA is No. 4.

Highest graded defenses this season🔒 pic.twitter.com/pAX3fY5TaO — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 21, 2023

The Iowa defense has been strong this year despite showing some tendencies to bend but not break. That exact effort will need to be on display against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 4 as it is their Big Ten opener and toughest matchup yet.

This unit, led by Cooper DeJean, Xavier Nwankpa, Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, Joe Evans, and Logan Lee, has shined in the biggest and brightest of moments before. Saturday could be another chance to put this defense on display on a national platform against the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions.

