Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio State Buckeyes: Betting odds, best bets per Tipico Sportsbook

Fresh off a bye week, Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) hits the road for its biggest challenge to date. The Hawkeyes travel to No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten).

As expected during the offseason, the Buckeyes look like one of the Big Ten and nation’s best. Statistically, Ohio State has been terrific. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race, already having thrown for 24 touchdown passes and 1,737 yards.

Ohio State boasts the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 48.8 points per game. Iowa counters with the country’s third-stingiest scoring defense, surrendering just 9.83 points per game.

Offense has been tough to come by all season long for the Hawkeyes. Iowa ranks dead last nationally in total offense, averaging just 238.8 yards per game. The Hawkeyes rank No. 126 in scoring offense, putting up just 14.7 points per game.

Naturally, Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras needs his finest game. He’s thrown just two touchdown passes thus far this season and is yet to crack 1,000 passing yards. Maybe the Hawkeyes’ two top running backs, Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson, can find something explosive in the ground game.

That will be hard to find against a Buckeyes defense that looks retooled and imposing under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. After finishing last season ranked 38th nationally in scoring defense, Ohio State currently ranks No. 10 in scoring defense, surrendering just 15.67 points per game. The Buckeyes allow opponents on average just 253.5 yards of total offense per game.

On paper, it looks like the mismatch that the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook have it set at. What do those final numbers look like on game day from Tipico and what are several intriguing bets today for the Hawkeyes at the Buckeyes?

The lines courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Iowa +29.5 / Ohio State – 29.5

Money line: Iowa +1500 / Ohio State -10,000

Over-under: 49.5

Injury report

Iowa: wide receiver Keagan Johnson, questionable with a lower-body ailment; wide receiver Diante Vines, questionable with a wrist injury; cornerback Terry Roberts, doubtful with lower leg injury; defensive back Jermari Harris, out for the season; linebacker Jestin Jacobs, out for the season; wide receiver Jackson Ritter, out for the season

Ohio State: wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, probable after hamstring injury; running back Miyan Williams, probable after undisclosed injury; running back TreVeyon Henderson, probable after undisclosed injury; tight end Joe Royer, questionable with undisclosed injury; linebacker Teradja Mitchell, questionable with undisclosed injury; cornerback Jordan Hancock, out indefinitely with undisclosed injury; wide receiver Kamryn Babb, out indefinitely with knee injury; linebacker Mitchell Melton, out for season with torn ACL; running back Evan Pryor, out for season with a knee injury

Best bet

Best bet: The number is approaching 30 points for a reason. Ohio State is one of the nation’s best teams and Iowa just hasn’t inspired any hope that Saturday will be different offensively. Even against the best collection of skill talent they will see all season, Iowa’s defense should find a way to come up with several stops along the way. With that in mind and knowing that Iowa will attempt to lean on its run game, playing the under 49.5 number seems like the safest all-around bet.

Other Big Ten lines

Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. Big Ten Network:

Point spread: Indiana +3.5 (-125) / Rutgers -3.5 (+100)

Money line: Indiana +135 / Rutgers -160

Over-under: 48.5

Purdue at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. ESPN:

Point spread: Purdue +1.5 (-107) / Wisconsin -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Purdue +105 / Wisconsin -125

Over-under: 51.5

Northwestern at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Network:

Point spread: Northwestern +14.5 (-115) / Maryland -14.5 (-107)

Money line: Northwestern +470 / Maryland -650

Over-under: 51.5

Minnesota at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. ABC:

Point spread: Minnesota +5.5 (-112) / Penn State -5.5 (-108)

Money line: Minnesota +180 / Penn State -220

Over-under: 43.5

Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio State Buckeyes broadcast info

