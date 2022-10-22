Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio State Buckeyes: Broadcast info, injury report for Week 8

Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) returns to action following a bye week for a visit to the nation’s No. 2 team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hawkeyes’ defense is one of the nation’s best, surrendering just 9.83 points per game to rank No. 3 in scoring defense. In total defense, Iowa ranks No. 7 nationally, allowing just 264.7 yards per game.

Iowa faces its biggest test defensively as Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) boasts the country’s No. 2 total offense, averaging 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes average a nation’s best 48.8 points per game offensively.

“We face a big challenge this Saturday playing Ohio State. Pretty much any year I talk about Ohio State, you’re talking about a team that is very talented. They’re very well coached. That’s certainly the case this year in both of those areas. As you might expect, ranked near the top of the national polls for good reason. They have a really good football team,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of Ohio State.

Before kickoff, let’s take a look at how fans can watch the Iowa Hawkeyes’ trip to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Plus, a look at the injury report and key players for both.

How to watch

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Date: Oct. 22

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Broadcast teams

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Iowa radio: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, color analyst; Rob Brooks, sideline reporter

Listen via The Varsity Network app

TV: Gus Johnson, play-by-play; Joel Klatt, color analyst; Jenny Taft, sideline

Injury report

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa: wide receiver Keagan Johnson, questionable with a lower-body ailment; wide receiver Diante Vines, questionable with a wrist injury; cornerback Terry Roberts, doubtful with lower leg injury; defensive back Jermari Harris, out for the season; linebacker Jestin Jacobs, out for the season; wide receiver Jackson Ritter, out for the season

Story continues

Ohio State: wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, probable after hamstring injury; running back Miyan Williams, probable after undisclosed injury; running back TreVeyon Henderson, probable after undisclosed injury; tight end Joe Royer, questionable with undisclosed injury; linebacker Teradja Mitchell, questionable with undisclosed injury; cornerback Jordan Hancock, out indefinitely with undisclosed injury; wide receiver Kamryn Babb, out indefinitely with knee injury; linebacker Mitchell Melton, out for season with torn ACL; running back Evan Pryor, out for season with a knee injury

Key Iowa players

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa:

Quarterback, Spencer Petras: 87-of-161 passing, 940 yards; 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Running back, Leshon Williams: 64 carries, 236 yards, 2 touchdowns

Running back, Kaleb Johnson: 50 carries, 232 yards, 3 touchdowns

Tight end: Sam LaPorta: 30 receptions, 279 yards

Tight end: Luke Lachey: 9 receptions, 157 yards, 1 touchdown

Wide receiver, Nico Ragaini: 13 receptions, 155 yards

Wide receiver: Arland Bruce IV: 14 receptions, 151 yards, 1 touchdown

Key Ohio State players

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ohio State:

Quarterback, C.J. Stroud: 113-of-160, 1,737 yards; 24 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Running back, Miyan Williams: 64 carries, 497 yards, 8 touchdowns

Running back, TreVeyon Henderson: 69 carries, 436 yards, 4 touchdowns

Wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka: 35 receptions, 655 yards, 6 touchdowns

Wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr.: 31 receptions, 536 yards, 9 touchdowns

Kirk Ferentz's breakdown of the Buckeyes

[listicle id=11465]

Buckeyes Wire breakdown

[listicle id=11540]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire