Iowa Hawkeyes offer top-ranked 2024 player from Kansas

Iowa dipped into the Sunflower State for one of its most recent offers in the 2024 cycle.

The Hawkeyes extended an offer to three-star tight end Gavin Hoffman of Blue Valley Northwest. Per 247Sports, Hoffman is the country’s No. 27 tight end and the top-ranked player from the state of Kansas in the 2024 class.

Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end also has offers from Power 5 programs Arkansas, Arizona State, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, and Purdue.

On3 also ranks Hoffman as a three-star tight end, but as the No. 36 tight nationally and as the No. 5 player from Kansas. Per MaxPreps, Hoffman reeled in 38 grabs for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had one 28-yard carry.

Hoffman joins Michael Burt as a recent tight end offer for the Hawkeyes in the 2024 cycle.

Iowa’s 2024 class currently holds 11 commits and is ranked as the No. 18 class nationally per 247Sports. Meanwhile, Rivals and On3 both rank Iowa’s class No. 21. ESPN ranks it the highest at No. 13 nationally.

Here’s a look at Hoffman’s Hudl highlights. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

Gavin Hoffman's Recruiting Profile

247Sports: 3-star TE, No. 27 TE, No. 1 player in Kansas

On3: 3-star TE, No. 36 TE, No. 5 player in Kansas

Vitals

Hometown Overland Park, Kan. Projected Position TE Height 6-5 Weight 225 Class 2024

Recruitment

Iowa

Arizona State

Arkansas

Illinois

Missouri

Nebraska

Purdue

Ball State

Eastern Michigan

Marshall

Miami (Ohio)

New Mexico State

Northern Iowa

Old Dominion

Western Michigan

Twitter

