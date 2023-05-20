Iowa Hawkeyes offer top 2025 player from Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes went across state lines, offering the best player in the Cornhusker State in the 2025 class.

Christian Jones picked up the offer from the Hawkeyes on Friday night. A 6-foot-3, 215 pound linebacker out of Omaha, Neb., Jones is regarded as the state’s consensus top player across 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.

He is also rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. 247Sports ranks Jones as the No. 62 player overall in the 2025 class and as the No. 10 linebacker.

Meanwhile, ESPN lists Jones as the nation’s No. 80 player in the 2025 cycle and the No. 11 outside linebacker. Rivals rates Jones as the No. 85 prospect nationally in 2025 and as the No. 6 outside linebacker.

Lastly, On3 has Jones as a three-star recruit and as the No. 36 linebacker in 2025.

Per his Twitter page, Jones racked up 60 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception during his sophomore season with Westside High School.

Jones also holds offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, USC and Wisconsin.

Christian Jones' Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 62 1 10 Rivals 4 85 N/A 6 ESPN 4 80 1 11 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 1 36 247 Composite 4 124 1 15

Vitals

Hometown Omaha, Neb. Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 215 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 19

Offers

Iowa

Boston College

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Michigan State

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Stanford

Oklahoma

USC

Wisconsin

Twitter

After an amazing conversation with @LeVarWoods, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa! pic.twitter.com/hIpKpUrM6A — Christian Jones (@CJones428) May 20, 2023

