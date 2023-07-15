Iowa Hawkeyes offer star Kansas guard, TJ Williams

Iowa traveled to the Air Capital of the World for its latest offer in the 2024 class, extending an offer to talented guard TJ Williams out of Wichita Heights in Kansas. It’s fitting because TJ Williams is more than capable of taking flight to go attack the rim or to send back opponents’ shot attempts.

The 6-foot-4, 175 pound guard averaged 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game with Wichita Heights last season per MaxPreps. He led Heights all the way to the 6A state championship game against Blue Valley Northwest.

A consensus three-star recruit across 247Sports, ESPN and On3, Williams also holds offers from schools such as Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Wichita State, SMU and North Texas.

247Sports ranks Williams as the nation’s No. 34 small forward and the No. 2 player from Kansas. Meanwhile, ESPN rates Williams as the country’s No. 46 shooting guard and as the No. 2 player from the Sunflower State. Lastly, On3 lists Williams as the No. 50 shooting guard nationally and as the No. 5 player from Kansas.

The Hawkeyes currently have one commitment in the 2024 class from four-star forward Cooper Koch out of Peoria Notre Dame in Illinois. Iowa also just picked up a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land talented three-star wing Caden Diggs.

Take a look below at some of TJ Williams’ recent highlights with KC Run GMC. Plus, the Wichita product’s full recruiting profile.

TJ Williams' Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 2 34 Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A ESPN 3 N/A 2 46 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 5 50 247 Composite 3 159 2 35

Vitals

Hometown Wichita, Kan. Projected Position SG Height 6-4 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on July 14

Offers

Iowa

Wichita State

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas Tech

Texas A&M

SMU

North Texas

Highlights

Twitter

