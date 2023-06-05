Iowa Hawkeyes offer Ohio DB, receive pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions

The Iowa Hawkeyes quickly surged to the top of the board for three-star, class of 2024 athlete Jaylen Watson after offering at their camp yesterday.

Projected as a wide receiver at the next level by ESPN, On3, and Rivals, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the Hawkeyes like Watson as a defensive back.

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound prospect out of Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio, told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu that Iowa is his clear leader now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Iowa is at the top of the list for sure,” Watson told Trieu.

As a result, Allen Trieu and fellow 247Sports colleague Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider each submitted 247Sports crystal ball predictions for Iowa to land Watson’s commitment.

Per 247Sports, Iowa joins a list of offers that includes Power 5 programs Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota and West Virginia. Watson also has offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.

According to 247Sports‘ rankings, Watson is the nation’s No. 105 athlete and the No. 32 player from Ohio. Rivals, ESPN, and On3 rank Watson as the No. 17, No. 25 and No. 71 player in the state of Ohio, respectively.

Advertisement

Iowa currently has 11 players committed in its 2024 recruiting class to rank 17th nationally by 247Sports.

Here’s a look at some of Watson’s Hudl tape from last season with River Rouge High School in Michigan. Plus, a look at his time camping with the Hawkeyes and his full recruiting profile is below.

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Jaylen Watson's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 32 105 Rivals 3 N/A 17 N/A ESPN 3 N/A 25 94 On3 Recruiting 3 1,141 50 162 247 Composite 3 1,056 42 114

Advertisement

Vitals

Hometown Toledo, Ohio Projected Position CB Height 5-11 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on June 4

Offers

Iowa

Bowling Green

Central Michigan

Cincinnati

Eastern Michigan

Liberty

Louisville

Maryland

Miami (Ohio)

Minnesota

Toledo

West Virginia

Western Michigan

Camping with the Hawks

Clips from the Iowa camp yesterday! (1on1s is at the end of the video) #BPJ pic.twitter.com/7HwzSVdsB8 — Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) June 5, 2023

Showing off the speed

When preparation and hard work come together great things happen! #BPJ 40 time: 4.47 pic.twitter.com/PMXdE93Ktj — Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) June 5, 2023

Reporting the offer

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Advertisement

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire