Iowa Hawkeyes offer Ohio DB, receive pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions
The Iowa Hawkeyes quickly surged to the top of the board for three-star, class of 2024 athlete Jaylen Watson after offering at their camp yesterday.
Projected as a wide receiver at the next level by ESPN, On3, and Rivals, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the Hawkeyes like Watson as a defensive back.
The 5-foot-11, 175 pound prospect out of Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio, told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu that Iowa is his clear leader now.
“Iowa is at the top of the list for sure,” Watson told Trieu.
As a result, Allen Trieu and fellow 247Sports colleague Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider each submitted 247Sports crystal ball predictions for Iowa to land Watson’s commitment.
Per 247Sports, Iowa joins a list of offers that includes Power 5 programs Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota and West Virginia. Watson also has offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.
According to 247Sports‘ rankings, Watson is the nation’s No. 105 athlete and the No. 32 player from Ohio. Rivals, ESPN, and On3 rank Watson as the No. 17, No. 25 and No. 71 player in the state of Ohio, respectively.
Iowa currently has 11 players committed in its 2024 recruiting class to rank 17th nationally by 247Sports.
Here’s a look at some of Watson’s Hudl tape from last season with River Rouge High School in Michigan. Plus, a look at his time camping with the Hawkeyes and his full recruiting profile is below.
Jaylen Watson's Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
N/A
32
105
Rivals
3
N/A
17
N/A
ESPN
3
N/A
25
94
On3 Recruiting
3
1,141
50
162
247 Composite
3
1,056
42
114
Vitals
Hometown
Toledo, Ohio
Projected Position
CB
Height
5-11
175
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on June 4
Offers
Iowa
Bowling Green
Central Michigan
Cincinnati
Eastern Michigan
Liberty
Miami (Ohio)
Minnesota
Toledo
West Virginia
Western Michigan
Camping with the Hawks
Clips from the Iowa camp yesterday! (1on1s is at the end of the video) #BPJ pic.twitter.com/7HwzSVdsB8
— Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) June 5, 2023
Showing off the speed
When preparation and hard work come together great things happen! #BPJ
40 time: 4.47 pic.twitter.com/PMXdE93Ktj
— Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) June 5, 2023
Reporting the offer
WOW!!! Extremely blessed to receive my first Defensive Back offer from the University of Iowa! #Hawkeyes @CoachFerentz @CoachParkerIowa @TylerBarnesIOWA @CoachSWallace @HawkeyeFootball @ToledoCCHS_FB @coachdempsey3 @Coach_Epage @Bomartin19 pic.twitter.com/qdTEi5Ebd6
— Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) June 5, 2023
