Iowa Hawkeyes offer Ohio DB, receive pair of 247Sports crystal ball predictions

The Iowa Hawkeyes quickly surged to the top of the board for three-star, class of 2024 athlete Jaylen Watson after offering at their camp yesterday.

Projected as a wide receiver at the next level by ESPN, On3, and Rivals, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the Hawkeyes like Watson as a defensive back.

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound prospect out of Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio, told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu that Iowa is his clear leader now.

“Iowa is at the top of the list for sure,” Watson told Trieu.

As a result, Allen Trieu and fellow 247Sports colleague Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider each submitted 247Sports crystal ball predictions for Iowa to land Watson’s commitment.

Per 247Sports, Iowa joins a list of offers that includes Power 5 programs Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota and West Virginia. Watson also has offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.

According to 247Sports‘ rankings, Watson is the nation’s No. 105 athlete and the No. 32 player from Ohio. Rivals, ESPN, and On3 rank Watson as the No. 17, No. 25 and No. 71 player in the state of Ohio, respectively.

Iowa currently has 11 players committed in its 2024 recruiting class to rank 17th nationally by 247Sports.

Here’s a look at some of Watson’s Hudl tape from last season with River Rouge High School in Michigan. Plus, a look at his time camping with the Hawkeyes and his full recruiting profile is below.

Jaylen Watson's Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

N/A

32

105

Rivals

3

N/A

17

N/A

ESPN

3

N/A

25

94

On3 Recruiting

3

1,141

50

162

247 Composite

3

1,056

42

114

 

Vitals

Hometown

Toledo, Ohio

Projected Position

CB

Height

5-11

Weight

175

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 4

Offers

  • Iowa

  • Bowling Green

  • Central Michigan

  • Cincinnati

  • Eastern Michigan

  • Liberty

  • Louisville

  • Maryland

  • Miami (Ohio)

  • Minnesota

  • Toledo

  • West Virginia

  • Western Michigan

Camping with the Hawks

Showing off the speed

Reporting the offer

