Iowa Hawkeyes offer nation’s top QB in 2025 class

Why not, right? For a moment, allow yourself to dream. The nation’s best quarterback in that beautiful black and gold.

The Iowa Hawkeyes tossed their name into the hat for the top quarterback in the class of 2025, offering Belleville High School’s Bryce Underwood on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound signal-caller is regarded as the nation’s consensus top quarterback in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

On3 actually rates Underwood as the country’s No. 1 overall player, while Rivals and 247Sports rank Underwood as the nation’s No. 3 and No. 6 player overall, respectively. Each recruiting service ranks Underwood as the top player in the 2025 class from the state of Michigan.

It would probably be quicker to list which Power 5 schools haven’t yet offered Underwood. Just to name a few, Iowa joins an offers list that includes college football powers such as Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

As you’d expect, in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State have each offered as well.

It’s easy to see what evaluators love about Underwood. A quick glance at the tape shows he can make every throw, is accurate on the move and is a true dual-threat quarterback with his feet. His game looks like it’s next-level ready right now after just a pair of seasons in high school.

This is the type of quarterback that could take Iowa to the next level. Paired with the Hawkeyes’ defense, now you’re talking about the makings of a national championship contender.

Here’s a look at Underwood’s sophomore season Hudl highlights at Belleville. Plus, his full recruiting profile and offers sheet.

Bryce Underwood's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 6 1 1 Rivals 5 3 1 1 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 5 1 1 1 247 Composite 5 3 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Belleville, Mich. Projected Position QB Height 6-3 Weight 205 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on April 25

