Iowa Hawkeyes offer 4-star 2025 ATH Dallas Golden

The Iowa Hawkeyes extended an offer to class of 2025 athlete Dallas Golden out of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla. Emphasis on the word athlete.

The 6-foot-1, 175 pound prospect really could play all over. According to MaxPreps, he registered 1,403 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns on 191 carries last season at Berkeley Prep. He also reeled in 10 grabs for 145 yards and one score.

Still, there’s a thought he could be a defensive player at the next level by many. For example, Kevin Sinclair of Irish Illustrated reported that Notre Dame has so far pursued Golden on defense.

That jives with On3‘s recruiting rankings, which places Golden as a four-star prospect, as the nation’s No. 59 player overall, as the No. 4 safety, and as the No. 11 player from Florida in the 2025 class.

Golden is rated as the country’s No. 30 athlete and as the No. 44 player from Florida per 247Sports.

Iowa joins Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia, and Wisconsin as Power 5 programs that have offered Golden.

It seems like Iowa is thinking running back for Golden given that he tagged Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts in his Hawkeye offer tweet. Again, Golden could play all over for the black and gold, though.

Here’s a look at his sophomore season Hudl highlights. Plus, a look at his full recruiting profile and offers.

Dallas Golden's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 44 30 Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 4 59 11 4 247 Composite 4 179 31 9

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Fla. Projected Position ATH Height 6-1 Weight 175 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 5

Offers

Iowa

Cincinnati

Duke

Florida Atlantic

Florida State

Middle Tennessee State

Notre Dame

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Syracuse

Texas A&M

UCF

West Virginia

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

