Iowa Hawkeyes offer 4-star TE Eric Karner out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep

The Iowa Hawkeyes are always looking for the next wave of playmakers to join “Tight End U.”

The Hawkeye coaching staff might have just identified the next in line to help uphold that black and gold tradition. Iowa offered four-star, class of 2024 tight end Eric Karner out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Illinois.

The Hawkeyes offered his teammate, class of 2025 linebacker Dominik Hulak, too. The pair visited Iowa City for the Hawkeyes’ annual open spring practice.

Per MaxPreps, Karner reeled in 12 grabs for 196 yards with three touchdowns last season.

Karner is ranked as a four-star prospect by On3. The recruiting service rates him as the nation’s No. 18 tight end and as the No. 7 player from Illinois in the class of 2024. The On3 consensus ranking places Karner as the country’s No. 542 player nationally, the No. 30 tight end and as the No. 13 player from Illinois.

The 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end is regarded as a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. ESPN ranks Karner as the No. 6 tight end and as the No. 11 player from Illinois.

Meanwhile, 247Sports lists Karner as the No. 37 tight end and No. 17 player from Illinois. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Karner is regarded as the No. 775 player nationally and the No. 31 tight end.

Karner’s offensive coordinator at ICCP, Matt Doherty, described why teams are falling in love with Karner’s potential ability at the next level.

“He has a big frame, great hands and he has really good feet for his size,” Doherty said. “He has a broad build. Schools are impressed with the way he’s put on weight. He was 195 pounds and is now up to 225 and has the frame to put on another 25 pounds. He’s a good blocker on the edge. He’s a physical presence against DBs and is willing to be an inline blocker, zone blocking and setting the edge for our offense. He allows us to be versatile. He has one-on-one ability and can go up and get the ball with his vertical catch radius. He can get up. There are videos of him doing 360 dunks. He’s a freak athlete.”

Iowa joins a lengthy offers sheet. Along with the Hawkeyes, Karner holds Big Ten offers from Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, and Minnesota.

Karner originally committed to Purdue on March 7, but decommitted from the Boilermakers on April 13. That decommitment followed offers from Texas A&M and Alabama in the two weeks beforehand.

Karner’s full offers list is included below. Also, here’s a look at Karner’s Hudl highlights and his complete recruiting profile.

Eric Karner's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 17 37 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN 3 N/A 11 6 On3 Recruiting 4 N/A 7 18 247 Composite 3 775 16 31

Vitals

Hometown Elmhurst, Ill. Projected Position TE Height 6-5 Weight 225 Class 2024

Recruitment

Visited on April 22

Offered on April 22

Offers

Iowa

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Boston College

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

Fordham

Illinois State

Indiana

Kent State

Louisville

Michigan State

Minnesota

Ohio

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Western Michigan

Twitter

Had an amazing time a TEU yester with the guys, thank you @Abdul_Hodge for inviting me out to see what Iowa had to offer, definitely need to come back soon!@MattBowen41 @MDohertyICCP @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/QiVpLj3lkD — Eric Karner (@erickarner) April 23, 2023

