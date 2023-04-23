Iowa Hawkeyes offer 4-star TE Eric Karner out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep
The Iowa Hawkeyes are always looking for the next wave of playmakers to join “Tight End U.”
The Hawkeye coaching staff might have just identified the next in line to help uphold that black and gold tradition. Iowa offered four-star, class of 2024 tight end Eric Karner out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Illinois.
The Hawkeyes offered his teammate, class of 2025 linebacker Dominik Hulak, too. The pair visited Iowa City for the Hawkeyes’ annual open spring practice.
Per MaxPreps, Karner reeled in 12 grabs for 196 yards with three touchdowns last season.
Karner is ranked as a four-star prospect by On3. The recruiting service rates him as the nation’s No. 18 tight end and as the No. 7 player from Illinois in the class of 2024. The On3 consensus ranking places Karner as the country’s No. 542 player nationally, the No. 30 tight end and as the No. 13 player from Illinois.
The 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end is regarded as a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. ESPN ranks Karner as the No. 6 tight end and as the No. 11 player from Illinois.
Meanwhile, 247Sports lists Karner as the No. 37 tight end and No. 17 player from Illinois. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Karner is regarded as the No. 775 player nationally and the No. 31 tight end.
Karner’s offensive coordinator at ICCP, Matt Doherty, described why teams are falling in love with Karner’s potential ability at the next level.
“He has a big frame, great hands and he has really good feet for his size,” Doherty said. “He has a broad build. Schools are impressed with the way he’s put on weight. He was 195 pounds and is now up to 225 and has the frame to put on another 25 pounds. He’s a good blocker on the edge. He’s a physical presence against DBs and is willing to be an inline blocker, zone blocking and setting the edge for our offense. He allows us to be versatile. He has one-on-one ability and can go up and get the ball with his vertical catch radius. He can get up. There are videos of him doing 360 dunks. He’s a freak athlete.”
Iowa joins a lengthy offers sheet. Along with the Hawkeyes, Karner holds Big Ten offers from Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, and Minnesota.
Karner originally committed to Purdue on March 7, but decommitted from the Boilermakers on April 13. That decommitment followed offers from Texas A&M and Alabama in the two weeks beforehand.
Karner’s full offers list is included below. Also, here’s a look at Karner’s Hudl highlights and his complete recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Elmhurst, Ill.
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-5
225
Class
2024
Recruitment
Visited on April 22
Offered on April 22
Offers
Iowa
Alabama
Boston College
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
Fordham
Illinois State
Indiana
Kent State
Louisville
Michigan State
Minnesota
Ohio
Pittsburgh
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Western Michigan
After a great conversation with Coach Ferentz and @Abdul_Hodge I am truly blessed to say that I’ve received an offer from the University of Iowa. #GoHawks @MattBowen41 @MDohertyICCP @angcalsebastian @ICCPFootball @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @On3Noah pic.twitter.com/K9VzQHvl6V
— Eric Karner (@erickarner) April 22, 2023
Had an amazing time a TEU yester with the guys, thank you @Abdul_Hodge for inviting me out to see what Iowa had to offer, definitely need to come back soon!@MattBowen41 @MDohertyICCP @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/QiVpLj3lkD
— Eric Karner (@erickarner) April 23, 2023
