Iowa Hawkeyes offer 4-star 2023 running back Marquese Williams

Iowa offered class of 2023 running back Marquese Williams out of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pa. The 5-foot-10 running back is regarded as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN.

247Sports ranks Williams as the nation’s No. 205 player overall, the No. 9 running back and the fifth-player from Pennsylvania. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is listed as the No. 332 player overall, the No. 24 running back and the No. 6 player from Pennsylvania.

ESPN rates Williams as the country’s No. 19 running back and the sixth-best player from Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, both On3 and Rivals regard Williams as a three-star talent.

Rivals ranks Williams as the No. 10 player from Pennsylvania, while On3 has Williams as its No. 35 running back and the ninth-best player from Pennsylvania. In the On3 consensus rankings, Williams checks in as the nation’s No. 310 player overall, the country’s No. 21 running back and as the No. 6 player from Pennsylvania.

In addition to Iowa, Williams holds offers from fellow Big Ten programs Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Rutgers. Williams also has offers from power-five schools Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Notre Dame has also offered along with Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Kent State, Old Dominion, Temple and Toledo.

With their seven commits, the Hawkeyes currently have the nation’s No. 15 class according to 247Sports, the No. 16 class according to Rivals and the No. 20 class according to On3. Iowa has also recently offered 2023 prospects Nolan Ray, Jordan Allen, Joe Otting, Kooper Ebel, Arvell Reese, Michael Kilbane, King Mack, Nigel Glover, Logan Howland and Will Heldt.

Here’s a look at Williams’ junior season Hudl highlights.

Recruiting profile

Marquese Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 205 5 9 Rivals 3 N/A 10 N/A ESPN 4 N/A 6 19 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 9 35 247 Composite 4 332 6 24

Vitals

Story continues

Hometown Harrisburg, Pa. Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 26

Offers

Iowa

Minnesota

Texas A&M

Virginia Tech

Arizona State

Arkansas

Boston College

Cincinnati

Duke

Louisville

Maryland

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Syracuse

Vanderbilt

Virginia

West Virginia

Twitter

